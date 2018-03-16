Join 411’s LIVE NJPW New Japan Cup (Night 7) Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can read reviews of night one here, night two here, night three here, night four here, night five here, and night six here. You can also read my round one breakdown at this link.

Tanga Loa & Yujiro Takahashi vs. Tetsuhiro Yagi & Tomoyuki Oka : Yagi attacks at the bell anis a house of fire, taking the fight to Takahashi until Takahashi cuts him off with a big boot. Loa takes Oka to the floor and Bullet Club is in control. Back in and Loa takes the heat on Yagi, picking up near falls. Yagi tries to fire up, picks up the pace and hits the desperation dropkick. Hot tag to Oka, he runs wild a bit until Loa hits a German, and Takahashi tags in. Oka fights him off, runs him into Loa and gets a spinebuster for 2. Yagi in and it breaks down. Takahashi hits the fisherman’s buster on Oka for a good near fall. The short DDT finishes it. Tanga Loa & Yujiro Takahashi defeated Tetsuhiro Yagi & Tomoyuki Oka @ 7:07 via pin

Taichi, Lance Archer, & Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Shota Umino, David Finlay, & Michael Elgin : Suzuki-gun attacks, bodies to the floor for brawling and Taichi uses his mic stand as a weapon. Back in and KES isolated Finlay, hitting the hart attack. Smith in and laying the boots to Finlay, Archer quickly tags back in and KES works double teams. Finlay tries to fire up but Finlay hits the pounce and tosses him to the floor. Taichi tags in, Finlay with uppercuts and the dropkick; the tag to Elgin follows. Elgin takes control, hitting a RANA on Archer. Clotheslines follow, but Smith makes the save. Elgin fights off the killer bomb, hits a German and then does the deal with the falcon arrow for 2. Elgin lays is clotheslines, but runs into a black hole slam, Taichi back in and looks for a powerbomb, Elgin fights that off and tags in Umino. He’s a house of fire, running wild on Taichi and it breaks down. The faces isolate and work over Taichi and Umino hits a missile dropkick for 2. The crab follows. Archer makes the save, but Elgin takes him out. Taichi cuts off Umino, the pants are off, and Umino gets a cradle for 2. Big lariat by Taichi gets 2. Taichi follows with kicks, and the superkick finishes it. Taichi, Lance Archer, & Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Shota Umino, David Finlay, & Michael Elgin @ 9:48 via pin

– Post match, Archer chokeslams Narita and makes a small child cry.