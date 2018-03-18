Join 411’s LIVE NJPW New Japan Cup (Night 8) Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Shota Umino vs. Ren Narita : They lock up and immediately work into a grappling exchange. They work to the ropes and Narita lays in some chops. Umino fires back, trading slaps and strikes. Umino gets pissed and starts working the back on Narita. Umino now thusly humbles Narita with a camel clutch. Narita makes the ropes. Umino lays the boots to Narita, follows with strikes and maintains control. Narita cuts him off with a dropkick. The backdrop follows and then Narita lays in strikes and a belly to belly for 2. He locks on the crab, but Umino powers up and works for the ropes and finally makes it. Narita follows with rights, but Umino hits a second rope dropkick to cut him off. Umino follows with a corner attack, running forearm and the dropkick for 2. Umino up top, and the missile dropkick follows for a good near fall. The crab follows, Narita fights, but Umino pulls him back and Narita taps. Shota Umino defeated Ren Narita @ 8:43 via submission

Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi, & Bad Luck Fale vs. Togi Makabe, Toa Henare, & Tomoyuki Oka : Fale and Henare to begin. Fale shoves him around with ease, but Henare takes out the knee and takes Fale down. Oka in and they look for double teams, but Fale cuts them off. We get some floor brawling now as Fale controls over Henare in the ring. Takahashi tags in and continues to work over Henare, picking up a cover for 2. Loa in now, and the heat continues on Henare. Fale back in and lays in head butts on Henare. Bullet Club continues to work quick tags, Loa in and hits leg drops, covering for 2. Henare finally fires up and hits a shoulder tackle and tags in Makabe. Makabe runs wild, working over Loa after knocking Takahashi & Fale to the floor. The lariat follows for 2. Loa cuts him off with a powerslam for 2. Makabe fires back and hits another lariat and tags in Oka. Oka works over Takahashi, but misses a charge allowing Takahashi to hit the running boot for 2. It breaks down; Takahashi hits the sliding kick, we get the signature move buffet and Makabe takes Fale to the floor and follows. Oka suplexes Takahashi, but gets caught with an inverted DDT for 2. The short DDT finishes it. Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi, & Bad Luck Fale defeated Togi Makabe, Toa Henare, & Tomoyuki Oka @ 8:44 via pin