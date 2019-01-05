Join 411’s LIVE NJPW New Year’s Dash 2018 Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest NJPW New Year’s Dash 2018 Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can check out my top 20 matches of DECEMBER list at this link.

– You can check out my WrestleKingdom 13 review at this link.