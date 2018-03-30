Join 411’s LIVE NJPW Road to Sakura Genesis Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Tetsuhiro Yagi vs. Ren Narita : They lock up, quickly working into a grappling exchange. Narita takes early control, Yagi powers out and takes control. He starts working the arm, Narita counters out and locks in a side headlock. He transitions to a head scissors, and then works more of a neck crank. Narita escapes, hitting a shoulder block for 2. They not light each other up with chops and trade charging elbows. Yagi hits a slam and then lays the boots to Narita. More chop trading and the crowd loves this. Narita hits a hip toss, covering for 2. The back elbow follows for another 2. Narita follows with a backdrop and picks up another near fall. Yagi follows with chops, and they trade strikes and Yagi hits a dropkick. He then lays the boots to Narita, and destroys him with chops. Yagi hits a slam, back elbow and covers for 2. Yagi looks for the crab and locks it in. Narita fights and makes the ropes. Yagi continues to control. laying in more hard chops. Narita finally cuts him off with a dropkick. They trade strikes center ring, and Narita hits a belly to belly for 2. He follows with forearms and slaps but Yagi lights him up with more chops and gets the crab again. Narita fights for the ropes… and makes it again. Yagi continues to attack as we hit the final minute. Narita hits a big slap, covering for 2. He locks on the crab, Yagi fights but Narita pulls him back center Tetsuhiro Yagi vs. Ren Narita went to a draw @ 15:00

Yuji Nagata vs. Shota Umino : They immediately work into a grappling exchange, Nagata hits a suplex and follows with leg kicks. Umino fires up with chops and Nagata is pissed. He cuts him off with knee strikes and kicks, and follows with a Nagata lock. Umino makes the ropes. Nagata follows with kicks, and then starts working the arm. The key lock follows, and Umino makes the ropes. Umino follows with rights, but Nagata lays in a series of kicks but Umino lights him up with chops. Nagata keeps firing back with kicks, but Umino fires up and hits a dropkick. Charging elbows follow, and then a missile dropkick. Which gets 2. Nagata answers back with knees, but Umino cuts him off and heads up top and hits another missile dropkick for 2. Umino locks on the crab, but Nagata escapes. Lays the boots to him, but Nagata fires up and they trade strikes. Nagata follows with the knee strike and kicks, covering for 2. The XPLODER follows and back to the Nagata lock and Umino taps. Yuji Nagata defeated Shota Umino @ 6:45 via submission

– Romero reveals that he will no longer be Roppongi 3k’s coach moving forward, because they don’t need him anymore.

Togi Makabe, Michael Elgin, & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Manabu Nakanishi, & Tomoyuki Oka : Nakanishi and Taguchi start us off. Taguchi fakes a knee injury and rolls up Nakanishi for 2. Taguchi then lays the boots to him, and hits an ass attack. He then rubs his ass in Nakanishi’s face. Nakanishi cuts him off and tags in Oka, who follows with forearms to the ass. The slam follows for 2. Tenzan tags in and works over Taguchi with Mongolian chops. The corner clothesline and suplex follows, and the cover gets 2. He knocks Elgin & Makabe to the floor. Tenzan follows with head butts; Taguchi cuts him off with the ass attack, and tags in Makabe. He runs wild, laying in forearms but Nakanishi cuts him off. Makabe ends that and hits corner clotheslines to both. Tenzan cuts off the suplex, and lays in Mongolian chops. He and Makabe trade clotheslines, and Tenzan hits the mountain bomb. Oka & Elgin tag in, Elgin lays in chops and forearms. Oka fires up with a shoulder tackle, but Elgin cuts him off with a German for 2 It breaks down and Makabe takes out Tenzan and Nakanishi. Oka fights off the powerbomb, and follows with a belly to belly for 2. Elgin fights off the crab, hits an enziguri and hits a lariat for 2. The buckle bomb & Elgin bomb finishes him. Togi Makabe, Michael Elgin, & Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Manabu Nakanishi, & Tomoyuki Oka @ 8:51 via pin

Juice Robinson, David Finlay, & Toa Henare vs. Hirooki Goto, Jay White, & Tomohiro Ishii : White & Finlay start us off. They work into basic back and forth and Finlay then follows with strikes and lays the boots to White. White quickly cuts him off, but Finlay hits a dropkick and tags in Henare. He follows with strikes on White, and knocks Ishii to the floor. White hits the dropkick, Goto in and CHAOS clears the ring with Ishii kicking the shit out of Henare on the floor. He lays in some chair shots, and drags him back into the ring. White covers for 2. Ishii tags in and lays the boots to Henare, and then follows with chops. Henare fires up, lays in chops and strikes, but Ishii no sells him and takes him back down. Goto tags in, and continues the heat on Henare, grounding the action with a half crab. Henare escapes, hitting a shoulder tackle and tags in Juice. They trade strikes and Juice hits a backdrop suplex. The clothesline and cannonball connects and the full nelson bomb gets 2. Goto fires back, they trade clotheslines and Goto hits the spin kick, Juice cuts off the Saito suplex and looks for pulp friction, but Goto hits ushigoroshi. Finlay makes the save, but White hits him with a Saito suplex. Wholesale changes to Henare & Ishii, they trade strikes center ring and just light each other up. Henare finally rocks Ishii, and hits a shoulder blocks. The Samoan drop follows for 2. Ishii cuts him off, lays in chops and strikes in the corner. Finlay makes the save, hits a back breaker on White, but Goto makes the save. It breaks down with Juice back in and Henare spears Ishii. Ishii kills him with a lariat for 2. The brainbuster is countered, and Henare hits a lariat for a great near fall. Ishii and Henare trade head butts and strikes, and the brainbuster finishes it. CHAOS defeated Juice Robinson, David Finlay, & Toa Henare @ 11:25 via pin [***¼]

Hiroshi Tanahashi, KUSHIDA, & Tiger Mask IV vs. Toru Yano, Sho, & Yoh : Yano & Tiger start us off. Yano quickly tags out to Sho and bails to the floor. Yano attacks from behind, leading to Sho accidentally hitting him. Sho and Tiger both look for running cross bodies, and Yoh & KUSHIDA tag in. They work some back and forth, KUSHIDA cuts off the head scissors and KUSHIDA attacks the arm. Sho in and they double team KUSHIDA, and take out Tanahashi and Tiger. KUSHIDA fires back on Yoh, but Yoh cuts him off and tags in Sho. Chops and knee strikes follow, and Sho covers for 2. Yoh tags back in, laying in forearms on KUSHIDA. KUSHIDA fires up, and tags in Tanahashi. He knocks Yano to the floor and works over 3k. Tanahashi hits slams and elbow drops, but eats a superkick as he looked for sling blade. Yoh looks for a suplex, but it’s countered by twist and shout. Tiger tags in, laying in kicks, and the tiger driver for 2. He takes Yoh up top, Yoh knocks him back to he mat, but Tiger hits a kick and transitions into an arm bar. Yano makes the save, but Tanahashi cuts him off and they brawl to the floor. 3k cuts off Tiger, Yano tags in, undoes the buckle pad and has it taken away. Tiger slams him to the exposed buckle, and Tiger follows with a high cross for 2. The crucifix gets 2 as 3k makes the save. It breaks down, Yano scores with low blows and cradles Tiger for the win. CHAOS defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, KUSHIDA, & Tiger Mask IV @ 9:40 via pin