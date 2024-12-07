Join 411’s Live NXT Deadline Coverage

Deadline 2024

Date: December 7, 2024

Location: Minneapolis Armory, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T.

This is one of the most gimmick heavy cards of the year as we have two twenty five minute matches which are kind of a cross between the Royal Rumble and an Iron Man Match. Other than that, Ridge Holland is challenging Trick Williams for the NXT Title, which could be quite the showdown. Let’s get to it.

The opening video talks about how it is a special time of year before looking at the card. The NXT Title gets some attention as well, with the Iron Survivor Challenge matches still getting the final look.

The venue looks rather cool and rather different than the usual arena. The front looks like a normal arena but it keeps going rather far back.

Iron Survivor Challenge rules:

• 25 minute time limit

• Two wrestlers start with a new entrant every five minutes

• Any pinfall, submission or DQ is a fall and worth one point

• When someone loses a fall, they go to the penalty box for 90 seconds

• Most falls in 25 minutes wins a future NXT/Women’s Title shot

Eddy Thorpe is injured and out of the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge, with a mystery entrant having been selected.

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Je’Von Evans is in at #1 and Wes Lee is in at #2. Evans grabs a quick sunset flip for two and drops Lee for a standing shooting star press and another near fall. Lee is back with a nasty belly to back suplex for two and he starts working on the back. A dropkick doesn’t work for Evans so Lee knocks him outside, setting up a rather slow motion dive through the ropes. Back in and Evans’ cutter is blocked, allowing Lee to get a rollup with feet on the ropes for the pin at 4:55.

Lee – 1

Evans – 0

Page – 0

Frazer – 0

Unknown – 0

Nathan Frazer is in at #3 and goes right at Lee for a knockdown, setting up a heck of a frog splash for two. They both head outside and Evans is freed, allowing him to hit a big flip dive over the top onto the two of them. Back in and Evans’ side slam gets two on Lee but Frazer is back with the Sling Blade for two. Evans is clotheslined to the floor and Lee hurricanranas him into the apron.

Frazer’s dive thankfully doesn’t go badly as he gets his feet caught in the ropes but takes both of them down anyway. Everyone is on the floor and Ethan Page is in a #4. Page kicks all of them down and throws Frazer inside as commentary tells us about the success that #4 has had. That doesn’t seem to be the case as Frazer grabs a quick small package to pin Page at 10:38.

Lee – 1

Frazer – 1

Evans – 0

Page – 0

Unknown – 0

Page has to be knocked into the box and Frazer makes Lee DDT Evans for two and a triple breather. Frazer hits the Phoenix splash on Lee but Page comes in to steal the pin on Frazer at 12:40.

Lee – 1

Frazer – 1

Page – 1

Evans – 0

Unknown – 0

Evans still can’t hit a cutter on the apron so the villains get together to hit something like a suicide dive Doomsday Device on the floor. Evans pops back up and hits a quick dive but Lee makes a save back inside. Frazer is back in and we get an exchange of kicks to the head to leave everyone down as….Oba Femi is in at #5 to cause some damage. Femi wrecks everyone in a hurry and pins Evans at 16:17.

Lee – 1

Frazer – 1

Page – 1

Femi – 1

Evans – 0

Femi hits a toss powerbomb on Lee with Frazer having to make a save. That earns him a sitout Last Ride but Page breaks up the cover. Page insists that he needs to win so Femi grabs him by the throat and rams him against the box, meaning Evans can’t get out. Femi wrecks Lee but gets posted by Frazer, with Evans diving off the box onto Lee and Femi. The top rope cutter gives Evans the pin on Lee at 18:39.

Lee – 1

Frazer – 1

Page – 1

Femi – 1

Evans – 1

Frazer and Evans go after Femi in the corner to try and slow him down with five minutes left. Lee is back up and the triple teaming just makes Femi mad as he takes all three down. The pop up powerbomb hits Evans but Page steals a rollup pin on Femi at 21:12.

Page – 2

Lee – 1

Frazer – 1

Femi – 1

Evans – 1

Booker insists that no one else is going to get a fall and then Evans rolls Page up for the pin at 21:48.

Page – 2

Evans – 2

Lee – 1

Frazer – 1

Femi – 1