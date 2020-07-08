Join 411’s Live NXT Great American Bash (Night Two) Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

We start with a night one recap. It was a hell of a show.

Street Fight: Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim

Mia jumps Candice during her entrance. They’re in street fight gear, which is appreciated. She sends Candice in and throws chairs, kendo sticks, and trash cans inside. Candice uses them first but Mia blocks and wails on her with it. Mia brings out a table. Candice sends her back with a wrecking ball dropkick. Candice gets aggressive as they spill outside and pulls Mia’s shoulder into the ring post. The fight moves over towards a seating area and they throw all sorts of catering items at each other. They get on a platform and Mia blocks a suplex off through a table. She then dropkicks Candice off and through the table heading into break. During the PIP break, they get back to the ring where Mia stays in control. Returning, Candice hits a drop toe hold onto a chair and a dropkick while Mia is seated in a chair for two. She drives a chair into Mia’s ribs. Candice lays a table flat on the top turnbuckle in the corner. Mia puts a trash can on her head and hits a big boot followed by a cannonball. Mia tries using brass knuckles but Candice blocks with a chair and then hits her with it. The ladies fight up to the table set on the top. Candice steals the brass knuckles and clocks her. She then hits Mrs. LeRae’s Wild Ride off of the table and onto a pile of chairs to score the win.

Winner: Candice LeRae in 15:49

It looks like throughout the night we’ll hear various legends make their picks for the main event. Mark Henry goes with Keith Lee.

Both women are still laid out in the ring. During the break, Johnny Gargano runs out to help Candice up and to the back.