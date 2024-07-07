Join 411’s Live NXT Heatwave Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for the latest presentation of NXT Heatwave! When you think Heatwave, you think Toronto, Ontario. At least I do, after all, Toronto is the home of legendary wrestling hotties like Trish Stratus, Gail Kim, Traci Brooks, Taylor Wilde & others I’m probably forgetting. Tonight’s show should be a hoot & a holler, and I’m glad y’all are here. Let’s have some fun!

Karmen Petrovic & Arianna Grace vs. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx: The preshow gets a match this time around. I know I’m in the minority on this, but I hope this doesn’t become a trend. I need time to get home for these things! Karmen lets us know where she & Arianna are from with the printing “We The North” on her backside. Grace & Jayne start with a tieup into the corner. Jayne climbs the ropes and vaults Grace over. Grace comes back with a slam, then tags Petrovic. Elbow gets two for Karmen. Jacy punches her down and tags in Nyx. Karmen with a neckbreaker for two. Into the corner, boot. Tag to Grace. Vertical suplex & an albow drop get two for Grace. Tag to Karmen, kick in the corner and a face plant get two. Jacy with the distraction and Nyx with an elbow. Tag to Jayne, and a neckbreaker takes Karmen down. Clothesline gets two for Jayne. Jayne with a splash in the corner. Tag to Nyx, who dropkicks Karmen in the corner. Tag to Jacy, a cannonball in the corner gets two. Karmen fights out of a chinlock and rolls Jayne up for one. Jacy with a nice sequence and a kick to the jaw. Double suplex by Jayne & Nyx gets two. Nyx with a kick to Karmen before locking in a headscissors. Karmen gets out, but is clotheslined down for two. Karmen blocks another double suplex, evades her opponents and eventually tags Grace. Grace with some elbows and clotheslines. Kneelift, kick, into the corner, an elbow off the middle rope gets two. Tag to Karmen, this leads to a modified Hart Attack that gets two. Jayne gains the advantage on Karmen with a hairpull. A doubleteam gets two thanks to Grace breaking it up. Nyx with a gutbuster, she gets kicked down. Nyx with a rollup on Karmen, Arianna yanks on her hair to roll Karmen on top for three!

Winners: Karmen Petrovic & Arianna Grace (7:36 via pinfall)

We open with a video looking at the upcoming matches and featuring some fun music. Vic Joseph & Booker T are our hosts.

Earlier today, Ethan Page arrived in his Canadian tuxedo. Trick Williams was surrounded by his adoring fans.

NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Wes Lee: Lee with a couple of kicks to start before Femi takes him down. Lee gets backed into a corner, but gets out and hits some shots. Femi not impressed, but Lee keeps punching away. Femi tosses Lee into the corner, but Lee’s still got some kicks for Femi. Some trouble on the ropes, but Lee hits the springboard kick eventually. Lee tries another springboard, Femi catches him, places him up top and knocks him to the floor. Lee back in with another kick, but gets punched in the gut. Lee gets tossed in the air and twirls to the mat like a sack of garbage. Lee grabs onto the ring apron and lands more kicks. Femi chokes Lee and tosses him to the floor. Some trash talk from Femi, and he whips Lee head-first into the side of the ring. Lee is partially under the ring after this. Lee breaks the count, then gets uppercut in the corner. Backbreaker by Femi. Lee gets whipped into the corner, and stomped on the mat. Femi stands on Lee’s back for a little bit. Lee tries to get up but gets stomped down. Femi punches Lee back down to the mat. Backbreaker by Femi, he tosses Lee down. Femi beats Lee in the corner, tries to whip him to the other corner but Lee slumps to the mat. Lee is in the Tree of Woe, but Femi misses a charge. Another kick to Femi, Lee goes for a sunset flip but Femi blocks. Femi gets sent over the top rope. Lee tries some cute stuff on the apron but Femi slaps him down. The fans think it’s awesome, they must not like Wes Lee very much. Another backbreaker by Femi. Femi stretches Lee and smacks him down for two. I think that’s the first two count nine minutes into the match. Femi slaps Lee around while Vic quotes Eminem on commentary. Lee with more kicks. Some punches rock Femi. More kicks, then a tornado DDT gets two. Lee jumps on Femi on the floor a couple of times. The third time bounces Femi off the announce table. Lee with a rana after a series of reversals gets a two count. Meteora on Femi from behind. Lee back up top, but he dives into an uppercut from Femi for two. Femi lifts Lee and takes him up top, but Lee fights off. Goes for a rana, Femi blocks, goes for a powerbomb, Lee blocks and hits an avalanche X-Factor. Cardiac kick gets two on Femi! Lee goes up top, hits a frog splash but Femi powers up. They end up on the outside, Lee goes for a moonsault, Femi blocks and hits a shoulderbreaker. Back in the ring, Lee comes back with kicks. Femi blocks the cardiac kick a couple of times and tosses Lee up in the air again. Femi hits a sitout powerbomb for three.

Winner: Oba Femi (16:19 via pinfall)

Lola Vice & Roxanne Perez walked around backstage earlier today.

NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Sol Ruca: Two good friends going at it here, hopefully it stays that way. Sol & Kelani do their best Ricochet/Will Ospreay impressions to start. Headlocks exchanged. Some more gymnastics to the delight of the crowd. Sol with a headlock. More gymnastics, tough to call here. Some nearfalls for Jordan. Kicks evaded, an X-Factor by Sol gets two. Is X-pac working there now? Sol with a head & foot vice on Kelani, then she goes for a surfboard. She gets it, and releases Kelani after a little bit. Kelani & Sol exchange shots. Rana sends Sol outside, Kelani hits a twisting splash to Sol on the floor. Sitout DDT by Kelani gets two. Sol evades a moonsault, hits a kick and some springboard crossbodies. Kick sends Kelani down. Sol hits a springboard 450 into a clothesline for two! They exchange forearms. Kelani blocks a kick, hits a kick of her own. Kipup, Kelani hits the poison rana! Kelani hits a springboard moonsault on the outside. Kelani gets back in the ring, but gets out to try & get Sol in the ring. Sol takes advantage and hits a PK on Kelani. Sol with a springboard moonsault of her own! Both women barely beat the ten count. Kelani rolls Sol up on a slam attempt, this leads to a series of rollups. Sol hits a powerbomb for two. Sol places Kelani up top, but Kelani knocks her off. Kelani’s arial move hits Sol’s knees. The Solstice gets blocked and Kelani slams her down for two. Kelani up on Sol’s shoulders, she gets bounced off the turnbuckle. Sol takes Kelani up to the middle rope, but that ends with a poison rana from Kelani. The split legged moonsault ends it in favor of Kelani.

Winner: Kelani Jordan (11:35 via pinfall)

Hands are raised afterward and everybody is happy.

Bad Blood will be in Atlanta on October 5th. I think I was at the last one! Shawn Michaels & Triple H had a Hell in a Cell match that I loved live and hated on DVD.

Ava is with Karmen & Arianna. Arianna is grateful she could be there to give the people she wanted. This will be the last time they team up, and they will face each other on Tuesday.

Lola Vice does some air boxing and looks in the mirror. Ethan Page tapes his wrists.

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. Chase University (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson w/Riley Osborne & Thea Hail):