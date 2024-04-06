Join 411’s Live NXT Stand & Deliver Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

A great Trick v Melo video package is followed by Meta Four going over the card in a few funny bits.

We start proper with Axiom and Nathan Fraser coming down for their match. Let’s gooooooo.



NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Nathan Fraser and Axiom vs Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin

Axiom and Fraser attack before the bell rings, flying over the top rope to Corbin and Breaker outside. Axiom hits a springboard moonsault onto them off the top then toss Bron into the ring. The bell makes it official, and Axiom covers for 1…NO! Axiom hits the ropes, blind tag from Fraser, tag to Corbin, cdouble team kicks corbin away, then Fraser hits a DDT. Cover for 1…2..NO! Side headlock to Corbin. To the ropes, Fraser gets shot off, hits the ropes, again, again, dropkick to the knee, he kicks, Corbin catches and flips him inside out then hits a lariat. Right hand to the dome from Corbin. He grabs te legs, flips Fraser up, enziguri with a tag to Axiom, and a double superkick knocks Corbin down. Cover for 1….2.NO!!! Axiom to the corner, gets shot to the apron, shoulder, high kick to Bron for no reason. Sprigboard to a fireman’s and Corbin with a DVD then a brainbuster. Cover for 1.2…N!O!! Tag to Bron. He gets some knees in the corner. Locks the side of the head, shoot to the ropes, Bron hits the ropes, again, HUGE clotheslinre to Axiom! HE locks the head and tags in Corbin. Corbin kicks, right hand to the face. Corbin corners Axiom, boot to the chin. Tag to Bron. Right hand from Axiom, but Bron hits a knee. Whip to the ropes, back elbow. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Axiom breaks a hold, chops the chest, another chop. Knee fro mBron. STANDING SPANISH FLY! Bron is shook!

Tag to Fraser, tag to Corbin. Dropkick from Fraser. He ducks under, again, slides out to kick Bron, back in and he flips over the arm, springboard, catches Corbin, slams him don on the head, then hits a beautiful Standing Shooting Star. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Fraser to the top rope, tries for a corkscrew flip, lands on his feet, Axiom in to distract, but Corbin with a big slam. Powerbomb to Axiom after a tag form Bron, but Axiom hits a HUGE superkick! Kick from Fraser! Cover from Axiom! 1…2…..NO!!!! Axiom to the top rope, Bron stops him, hits some right hands. Elbows from Axiom, Bron hits a knee to the forehead. Tag to Corbin. Corbin in, gets sent off, Bron runs up the corner, Frankensteiner! Corbin assists with a slam, cover for 1.2..NO!!! Fraser there to break it up.

THIS IS AWESOME chant.

Bron and Axiom are goin at it, a German from Axiom, but Corbin catches him andhits a Uranage INTO the buckles! Fraser in, sends Corbin out of the ring, Bron there to hit a gutbuster! He hits the corner, climbs up, Axiom with a high enziguri! He splits the legs, tag from Fraser. Axiom with a Spanish Fly off the top! Fraser springboards into a 450! Cover! 1..2…..NO!!!! Fraser to the top rope, Bron is up, punches under, and in comes Corbin. Elbows from Fraser, DEEP SIX to Axiom! Bron has Fraser up top, they flip out of the corner, and I’m not really sure what happened, but Bron sells like he got the best of it. Corbin to the top rope! Yeah, I said that. Corbin with a HUGE splash! Cover! 1…2….NO!!!! Bron drops the straps, both Fraser and Axiom are outside the ring, Bron rushes them, but Axiom pulls Fraser out of the way and Bron runs into the steps! Corbin is there to shove both his opponents onto the announce table, but they fly back to attack him! Corbin is sent into the ring. Tag from Fraser, dropkick, tag from Fraser. Phoenix Splash! Cover! 1..2…..NO!!!

Bron in to stop the pin! Axiom with a superkick, another, tries for a DDT to Corbin, but he hits a Flatliner. SPEAR FROM BRON TO FRASER!!! Corbin covers! 1..2….3!!!

Winners: Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker

Good God Almighty, that was everything an opener should be. Fast-paced, non-stop action with some bad ass wrestling. Good shit and props to all four men.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 11:22



NXT North American Championship Match

Dijak vs Josh Briggs vs Oba Femi

Oba stops a double team by shoving Briggs out of the ring and trying for a back suplex to Dijak. Oba catches two kicks and flips both big men upside down. Oba with uppercuts to Dijak, to Briggs, but Briggs stops a second one, and we get wto big boots. Shoulder tackles to Oba over and over from both of the other men, none of them able to knock Oba down. Tackle after tackle, and finally they send Oba out of the ring. Both big men to the apron and Dijak hits a huge kick to Briggs. He flies with a crossbody, but Oba catches him, Briggs flies and Oba rams Dijak into him! He then presses Dijak in the air and drops him onto Briggs.Oba sends DIjak into the Spanish announce table then grabs a chair and tosses it into Briggs. Oba walks over to the hair, sets it up and brings Dijak over to it, but Dijak it’s a right, another, another, another, seating Oba in the chair. Oba fights out, big boot from Dijak drops him. He enters the ring and climbs to the top, but Briggs is there with a GOOZLE! He then hoots Dijak INTO the seated Oba!!! Good God.

In the ring, Briggs hits a big boot in the corner, another, he shoot Oba to the center, and flies into a big punch to the chest. Briggs with an elbow to the head, GOOZLE! Oba breaks it! IN comes DIjak, they double team chokeslam Oba then try to cover but Oba kicks out at 2 under both men. They argue, shoving each other, on their knees. They then turn to Oba and beat down on his back with clubbing blows. They hit the ropes but Oba catches each one and slams them both down hard. Oba to the apron, grabs Briggs, Briggs with a waist lock, Oba hits right hands. Uppercut, right, back elbow from Briggs, locks up from behind and drops Oba down hard on the apron. Briggs runs into the ring, BIG BOOT TO Dijak! Cove! 1..2….NO!!! Briggs climbs the top, Oba there to stop him, hits some rights. Briggs fights back, Dijack with a huge superkick to Oba! Dijak climbs, attacks Briggs on the top rope, Briggs with a huge lariat flips Dijak down to the mat. Cover for 1.2..NO!!! Foot on the rope! Wade covers the triple threat rules, but says ref must be ok with the boot.

We get all three men back in the ring, Oba and Briggs fight with rights until Dijak hits a chop to both men over and over. Briggs hits a right, a back elbow, and does the same again to each man. Oba with chops to the chest, Briggs hits a back elbow, big boot from Dijak, boot from Briggs, one for Oba from Dijak, Briggs with a kick to Dijak! A clothesline sends Oba outside, Briggs turns into a big boot from Dijak! Cover! 1..2…NO!! Dijak with chop after chop onto the chest until Briggs grabs the head and shoves Dijak away. Up kick. Briggs is up, lariat.Another. Dijak is cornered. Chops over and over to Dijak. GOOZLE! Chokeslam attempt! He hits it! Co er for 1….NO!!!!!! Briggs is hyped. Briggs with a boot. GOOZLE! But Dijak with a surprise Canadian Destroyer! Dijak with Briggs on his shoulders. He climbs the corner. But Oba is in the ring! He goes under Dijak and lifts him up on his shoulders, WITH BRIGGS UP TOP!!! Oba turns and Briggs is hit with a DVD by the falling Dijak! Cover from Oba! 1..2…..NO!!!! Damn that was scary.

Oba is up, DIjak is up, powerbomb attempt, Dijak is shot over the head, Big Boot from Dijak, Another big boot. A spin then another boot. Dijak with a torture rack into a Go2Sleep like knee! Cover! 1..2..MOONSAULT FROM BRIGGS! Dijak moves! Big Boot to Briggs! Another Torture Rack! Another knee to the face~ Cover! 1..2……THE REF IS PULLED OUT!! AWESOME CAMERA ANGLE THERE!!! DAMN! Diajk is pissed. He hits the ropes! Dijak flies over the top rope onto Briggs! He pulls oBa into the post! Dijak rushes, Oba side steps, but Briggs is right there to send him into the timekeepers area!! Dijak with FEAST YOUR EYES TO BRIGGS!!! He grabs Briggs and sends him into the ring!

To the shoulders! FEAST! YOUR! EYES! Cover! 1…2….NO!!!! OBA IN WITH A GOOZLE!!!!!!! POWERBOMB ONTO BRIGGS Cover to Briggs! 1…..2….3!!!

Winner: Oba Femi

If I gave you a verbal recap and you had no idea who these guys were, you wouldn’t believe me when I told you how huge they were because these boys moved like cruisers. Great match, and kudos to the multiple camera angles that hid the false count more than once. Amazing.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 15:00

Up next, Izzi Dame and Kiana James then Jacy Jayne comes out with Jazmyn.



Izzi Dame, Kiana James, and Jacy Jayne vs Kelani Jordan, Thea Hail, and Fallon Henley

Izzi, Kiana, and Jacy attack, sending the faces flying off the apron until the bell rings, and we got Izzi and .Backbreaker then a tag to Kiana. Kiana kicks the stomach, big boot to the side of the head. Tag to Jacy, who comes in. Thea with the tag, she flies with a crossbody. Kelani flies over the top rope! Sick! Thea sends Jacy outside then hits a trust fall, but Jacy pulls someone in the way. Jacy mounts and attacks with some right hands. Jacy sends Thea into the corner face first. Kicks to Thea, then a tag to Kiana. Shoulders send Thea into the corner. Tag to Izzi who eats a boot. Thea elbows the girls on the apron, Izzi lifts Thea, knee to the face. Tag to Kelani. To Jacy. Big right to the chest, cartwheel into a back elbow. Kick is caught, Jacy flies with a heel kick. Dropkick to Izzi sends her outside.

We get Izzi getting hit with a right hand, then a toss sends Kelania away. Cocky pin gets a 1..NO!! A cover for 1…2.NO!!! Izzi shoots Kelani into the 2nd buckle. Tag to Kiana who stomps in the corner. Shoulders to Kelani. A back flip then a huge shoulder .Tag to Jaycy who hits a cannonball in the corner. Cover for 1…2..NO!!! Jacy whips, hip attck and a tag to Kiana. Whip to Kelani. Kelania with a surprise rollup that gets 2. She reaches for a tag, but Kiana hits a clothesline. Tag to Izzi. Kiana sends Kelani into a big boot then Izzi covers for 1.2..NO!! Izzi grabs the legs and catapults Kelani, but Kelani hops to the 2nd buckl,e flies, Izzi catches her and hits a gut buster. Izzi surprise attacks Thea. Tag to Fallon. REight, right, chop to Izzi. She sends Izzi into Kiana, in comes Jacy and Fallon drops her with ease, she trips Izzi, kick to the side of the head. Fallon mounts, Kiana grabs her, but Fallon hits a suplex and a cover for 1..2.N!O!! Jacy in to stop the pin. Izzi in to kick Thea away. Fallon sends Izzi flying then puts Kiana into position. Fallon to the top rope, Kiana up and throat thrusts. She climbs the corner, grabs Fallon, SPANISH FLY and a cover for 1..2..NO!!!!

Kelani stuns Izzi and sends her flying, then Kelani hops to the top rope and hits a huge moonsault to Kiana and Izzi! Jazmyn with a surprise kick!!! In the ring, Jacy turns to see the newly tagged in Thea. Thea finally gets her hands on Jacy! Jacy tries to tag, but her team is knocked out. She turns, and Thea wants some. They lock horns! Jacy with a right! Thea with a right of her own. Booo Yay! Boo! Yay! A shove, a kick, and Thea goes down. Jacy misses a right hand, Thesz Press from Thea! Punches galore! Big chop, exploder suplex. Jack sends her into the buckle, rollup for 1..2.NO!!!! Jacy misses a right, Jacy lifts up, Thea wworks the wrist, tries to lock in a submission, but Jacy drops Thea onto the apron, Kiana is there to pull Thea down!

Kiana sends Thea back in the ring, tag to Izzi. Misses a big boot, Thea with a DDT attempt but Izzi catches, only for Thea to lock in a Kimura! IZZI TAPS!!!

Winners: Thea Hail, Fallon Henley, and Kelani Jordan

The standout for me is Kelani Jordan here, who looked amazing even as the “face-in-peril.” Good showing from everyone, though.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 11:43

Ava is backstage to announce that they will be crowning the first ever Women’s NXT North American Champion.

Giulia is shown in the crowd!



NXT Women’s Championship Match

Lyra Valkyria vs Roxanne Perez

