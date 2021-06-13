Join 411’s Live NXT Takeover: In Your House Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

The intro is based on the old “THE REVOLUTIONARY FORCE IN SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT” signature. Then, Todd Pettengill narrated things as the card gets run down. The next bit is narrated by Dok Hendrix. I’m loving the nods to the past.

Todd Pettengill comes out and introduces the show while putting over the crowd as the largest in CWC history.

NXT North American & Tag Team Championships: Bronson Reed [c] & MSK [c] vs. Legado Del Fantasma