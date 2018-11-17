Join 411’s LIVE NXT Takeover WarGames 2018 Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts, and the great Pat McAfee are on pre-show duty. We get a clip of Velveteen Dream looking at a photo of Kobe Bryant in the Staples Center. The NXT Title match is surprisingly the first to get a video package and get discussed. Nita Strauss joins the panel to talk for a bit. They discuss the Women’s Title match a bit. Focus shifts to the Johnny Gargano/Aleister Black feud.