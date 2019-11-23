Join 411’s Live NXT Takeover: WarGames Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019. We are LIVE in beautiful Rosemont, Illinois. Tonight’s Pre-Show panelists are Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts, and Pat McAfee. We start with news that Mia Yim was attacked backstage just moments ago. Paramedics are attending to her now, and it’s unclear if she’ll be able to compete in the Women’s WarGames Match later tonight, which will be up first on the main card.



Pre-Show Match

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Angel Garza



The action quickly spills to the outside, but Scott rolls Garza back into the ring and gets quick one count. Scott drags Garza back to his feet, chops the chest, and hits a facebuster. Scott hits a modified springboard moonsault for a two count and follows up with a diving uppercut to the back of the neck from the second rope. Garza back body drops Scott to the apron, but Scott lands on his feet. Scott hits a diving crossbody from the top, but Garza rolls through and responds with a fall-away slam into the turnbuckles. Garza has an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction but uses the distraction to level Scott with a super kick. Garza presses his advantage with a reverse springboard suplex and a basement dropkick for a two count. Garza ties up Scott in the ropes and hits a running dropkick to Scott’s nether regions. Scott fights back with a double underhook body slam, but Garza regains control with a springboard sit-out powerbomb. Garza heads to the top, but Scott leaps to the top with him. Garza knocks Scott to the apron and dives toward him, but Scott catches Garza on his shoulders. Scott hits a Death Valley Driver on the apron and follows up with a double stomp from the apron to the floor. Scott rolls Garza back into the ring and hits the House Call for a looong two count. Garza fights back to his feet, gets an attempted low blow blocked, but hits the Wing Clipper for the three count.

Match Result: Angel Garza defeats Isaiah “Swerve” Scott with the Wing Clipper.

Match Length: 7:31

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼

Next up on the Pre-Show is a video package for Matt Riddle vs. Finn Balor. We head backstage to see Mia Yim being loaded into an ambulance. William Regal asks Rhea Ripley what she’s going to do, and she tells Dakota Kai that she’s in as the ambulance pulls away. We finish up the Pre-Show with a video package for the Men’s WarGames Match and a pretty darn impressive hype job from Pat McAfee.



Women’s WarGames Match

Team Ripley vs. Team Baszler





As announces during the Pre-Show, Dakota Kai has replaced Mia Yim on Team Ripley. Candice LeRae and Io Shirai start the match. LeRae and Shirai brawl to start, but LeRae takes control with a double chicken wing into a side slam. Shirai rolls to the second ring and LeRae goes for a dive between the ropes, but Shirai catches her with a mid-air punch. Shirai hits two Tiger Feint Kicks and a double knee shot against the cage. Shirai springboard from the ropes of one ring to the ropes of the other ring and then hits a springboard dropkick. Shirai continues the assault by grinding LeRae’s face into the cage, but LeRae fights back with a jaw breaker. Bianca Belair joins the match. LeRae traps both Belair and Shirai in the corner and works the both over, but Belair fights out and hits LeRae with two consecutive powerbombs before powerbombing her into the cage. Shirai and Belair stomp on LeRae, and then Belair locks in a camel clutch while Shirai hits a basement drop kick the face. Rhea Ripley joins the match. Ripley charges down to the ring and tosses garbage cans, kendo sticks, and steel chairs into the ring. Ripley enters the ring and hits Belair with a facebuster onto a garbage can. Ripley sets up four chairs facing each other before turning her attention back to Belair and Shirai. Kay Lee Ray joins the match. Ray tosses more chairs into the ring and gets some heat from the crowd by teasing a table but leaving it on the outside. Ray enters the ring and puts Ripley on the chairs as Belair heads to the top turnbuckle. Ripley gets off the chairs as LeRae heads up top. Ray folds the chairs and puts them in an pile in the middle of the ring. Ray and Shirai try to double team superplex LeRae onto the chairs, but Ripley slides under them for the Tower of Doom onto the chairs. Belair heads to the top turnbuckle.