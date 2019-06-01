Join 411’s Live NXT Takeover: XXV Coverage

wrestling / News
I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review.
– Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts, & Pat Mcafee are on the pre-show.
– They hype the card, starting with NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Io Shirai. The talking heads “break down” the match.
– They now hype the Fatal Four-Way Vacant NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish.
– Next is hype for NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream vs. Tyler Breeze.
– Now they hype NXT Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole.
– The greatest sports entertainer on Earth, Tommaso Ciampa, joins the show. He’s all fired up and declares that this is his house. He feels great and he’s cleared for non-contact activity, and big daddy misses Goldy. He says Gargano deserved the title and always delivers at Takeover. It takes a tough man to win the title, but an even tougher one to keep it. He doesn’t care who has the title when he returns, because he will be champion again.
Csonka’s NXT Takeover XXV Review
– We open the show, looking back at the history of Takeover events.
– Nigel, Mauro, & Beth are on commentary.
Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong: They lock up, working to the mat and Riddle takes early control, looking for the bromission, but Strong makes the ropes. Strong rushes Riddle to the ropes, follows with knee strikes and then chops. Riddle quickly hits rolling gut wrench suplexes, and they work to the floor and brawl. Riddle then jumps off the steps with a flying forearm. He follows with kicks, but Strong fires back as they work to the apron. They trade again, but Strong posts him and hits an apron back breaker. Back in and Strong follows with chops, and then dumps him to the floor. Strong follows and rolls him back in, covering for 2. He lays in more chops, and then a back breaker to cut off Riddle, and covering for 2. Strong follows with grounded strikes, and then bends Riddle around the post. Riddle tries to fire back, but Strong pummels him with strikes and covers for 2. Riddle fires back, and rolls into a cradle for 2. Strong then hits the Angle slam for 2. The Gory special is countered and Riddle follows with a fisherman’s suplex. Strikes and kicks follow, sand then running forearms and then an XPLODER. The broton connects and the PK gets 2. Riddle lays in kicks, but Strong counters and hits a knee strikes. But Riddle hits bro to sleep and a German for 2. Strong counters the tombstone, and follows with an enziguri. The superplex connects and Strong covers for 2. They trade, working into counters, and Strong runs wild and follows with the back breaker for a great near fall. The crowd loves this. Strong looks for the Stronghold, but Riddle kicks him to the floor and then hits knee strikes and a powerbomb and knee strike for 2! Riddle up top and the floating bro eats knees. Sick kick by Strong and the powerbomb gets 2, but the Stronghold follows and cranks back. Riddle counters out with up kicks and then the bromission follows and elbow strikes. Strong powers up and eats more elbows and the flattened tombstone finishes it. Matt Riddle defeated Roderick Strong @ 14:50 via pin
Fatal Four-Way Vacant NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish: They all brawl at the bell, spilling to the floor and Fish & O’Reilly work over Ford, and then Cutler, and then Blake. They now battle with Lorcan & Burch, trading strikes, and Burch lays in head butts as Lorcan lays in chops. TUE cut them off, and clear the ring. They look to climb, grabbing ladders, and Blake hits a suicide dive and about dies, hitting the ladder head first. We get mass brawling and Dawkins hits a dive onto the pile. Ford gets the ladder and they look to climb and TUE cut them off and Blake cuts them off. The Sons run wild with ladder shots, taking everyone out until Lorcan & Burch hit Germans. The Profits cut them off, and the spine buster and frog splash follow. They double team Blake, and hit the AWA special on the ladder. Flapjack to Cutler onto the ladder. O’Reilly now flies in with a missile dropkick and TUE double teams Ford and Germans him onto the ladder. Fish takes out Blake and climbs but Cutler powerbombs O’Reilly into the ladder to stop that. O’Reilly or Blake are getting broken here. The Sons set up a ladder over O’Reilly, Cutler climbs, but O’Reilly locks on a heel hook in the ladder, but Blake makes the save. They dump O’Reilly, and then double team Fish with the stomp/DDT combo off the ladder. The Sons climb but Dawkins & Burch cut them off and Lorcan flies in with a doomsday uppercut as Ford hits the doomsday blockbuster. Ryker arrives and powerbombs O’Reilly into a ladder, chokeslams Lorcan, and dumps Ford. The uranage on Ford follows, cuts off Dawkins and smashes him with the ladder in the corner. He then backdrops Lorcan onto the ladder. Ryker then levels Ford, but O’Reilly is back and he and Fish attack Ryker as the others join in. They beat on him with the ladder and TUE clears the ring. They then take Ryker to the floor with a ladder shot. Ford then follows with the tope con HELLO. Lorcan then follows with a dive (Ryker didn’t really catch either dive) and Burch dropkicks the ladder into TUE. Fish gets posted and Lorcan hits half and half on O’Reilly. It breaks down and Lorcan & Burch smash the Profits with ladders. They then toss the ladders, taking out al three Forgotten Sons. They climb now, but TUE cut them off and now they climb. Lorcan and Burch follow, they all brawl on the ladders, and go crazy fists until the Sons topple the ladders over. They climb, but Dawkins makes the save and Ford springboards in onto the ladder, knocks off Cutler and the Profits win the titles. The Street Profits defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, The Forgotten Sons, & Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish @ 21:45
