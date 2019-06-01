Join 411’s Live NXT Takeover: XXV Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



– Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts, & Pat Mcafee are on the pre-show.

– They hype the card, starting with NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Io Shirai. The talking heads “break down” the match.

– They now hype the Fatal Four-Way Vacant NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish.

– Next is hype for NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream vs. Tyler Breeze.

– Now they hype NXT Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole.

– The greatest sports entertainer on Earth, Tommaso Ciampa, joins the show. He’s all fired up and declares that this is his house. He feels great and he’s cleared for non-contact activity, and big daddy misses Goldy. He says Gargano deserved the title and always delivers at Takeover. It takes a tough man to win the title, but an even tougher one to keep it. He doesn’t care who has the title when he returns, because he will be champion again.

Csonka’s NXT Takeover XXV Review

– We open the show, looking back at the history of Takeover events.

– Nigel, Mauro, & Beth are on commentary.

Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong : They lock up, working to the mat and Riddle takes early control, looking for the bromission, but Strong makes the ropes. Strong rushes Riddle to the ropes, follows with knee strikes and then chops. Riddle quickly hits rolling gut wrench suplexes, and they work to the floor and brawl. Riddle then jumps off the steps with a flying forearm. He follows with kicks, but Strong fires back as they work to the apron. They trade again, but Strong posts him and hits an apron back breaker. Back in and Strong follows with chops, and then dumps him to the floor. Strong follows and rolls him back in, covering for 2. He lays in more chops, and then a back breaker to cut off Riddle, and covering for 2. Strong follows with grounded strikes, and then bends Riddle around the post. Riddle tries to fire back, but Strong pummels him with strikes and covers for 2. Riddle fires back, and rolls into a cradle for 2. Strong then hits the Angle slam for 2. The Gory special is countered and Riddle follows with a fisherman’s suplex. Strikes and kicks follow, sand then running forearms and then an XPLODER. The broton connects and the PK gets 2. Riddle lays in kicks, but Strong counters and hits a knee strikes. But Riddle hits bro to sleep and a German for 2. Strong counters the tombstone, and follows with an enziguri. The superplex connects and Strong covers for 2. They trade, working into counters, and Strong runs wild and follows with the back breaker for a great near fall. The crowd loves this. Strong looks for the Stronghold, but Riddle kicks him to the floor and then hits knee strikes and a powerbomb and knee strike for 2! Riddle up top and the floating bro eats knees. Sick kick by Strong and the powerbomb gets 2, but the Stronghold follows and cranks back. Riddle counters out with up kicks and then the bromission follows and elbow strikes. Strong powers up and eats more elbows and the flattened tombstone finishes it. Matt Riddle defeated Roderick Strong @ 14:50 via pin