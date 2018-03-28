Join 411’s LIVE NXT TV Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Earlier today, Tommaso Ciampa arrived at Full Sail to a chorus of boos. An interviewer asked about his knee, but he ignored it. Ciampa caught up with William Regal and complained about Johnny Gargano getting to show up at his work, physical therapy session, and his home. Regal agreed. Ciampa asked what he had to do to get rid of Johnny. Regal booked them in an Unsanctioned Match at TakeOver. If Johnny wins, he gets his job back. Ciampa seems pleased with the match because he will hurt Johnny.

William Regal opened the actual show by coming to the ring. He put over the NXT roster and how they continue to grow and expand. To go along with this, a new title will be introduced at TakeOver. The NXT North American Championship. He suggested it would be like the UK Title. This brought out EC3 to a song that sounds like his TNA theme. He said he would bask in the moment because he deserved it. He speaks about Regal giving him a lucrative contract and that banger of a theme song. EC3 believes the new title was going to be awarded to him. Regal informs him that nobody gets handed anything in NXT. At TakeOver, EC3 will compete for the title. It will be him against five other competitors in a Ladder Match. EC3 says it doesn’t matter who gets lined up against him, because he’ll show the world why he’s the top 1% of the industry.

Charly Caurso takes us to a recap of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

At the Performance Center, TM61 gets interviewed about losing in the Dusty Tag Team Classic. They say the mighty don’t kneel and that they’ll be back. They get cut off by a confrontation behind them. Ember Moon and Shayna Baszler began brawling, with Serena Deeb trying to break things up. It only gets broken up when other wrestlers pull them apart.

Andrade Almas and Zelina Vega arrive.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-Finals: The Authors of Pain w/ Paul Ellering vs. The Street Profits