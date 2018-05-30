Join 411’s LIVE NXT TV Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

LAST WEEK ~ The Gargano/Ciamp/LeRae altercation is recapped.

Due to the nature of their rivalry, both CIampa and Gargano are away for a while. According to Mauro, “both members of DIY are MIA from NXT.” However, they will meet in a Chicago Street Fight at TakeOver: Chicago.

NXT Champion Aleister Black comes out to cut a promo. He knows there’s been dispute over who his next opponent should be, but he only needs one chance to make his opponents fade to black. Lars Sullivan interrupts and comes down to the ring. He announces that William Regal has made it official; he will be Black’s challenger in Chicago. Lars put over Black’s success throughout his career, but said he hadn’t faced anyone like him before. Nobody has his strength, size, and dominance. He will take everything Black has worked for and become the next NXT Champion. Lars claims Black knows he can’t do anything about it. He goes to attack but Black fights him off. Black Mass attempt gets caught with ease by Lars. Aleister is stunned. Lars turns him around and hits the Freak Accident.

Fozzy’s “Painless” is a theme for TakeOver.

Candice LeRae tweeted that she was okay after last week but doesn’t support the Street Fight. She’s done watching him turn into everything despises.

Cody Vincent? and George Hickson vs. War Raiders

The jobbers kind of look like cheap versions of Danny Burch and Pete Dunne. Hickson charges in but gets his ass handed to him. Hanson gets tagged and double stomps him down. A hip toss leads to a tag. Vincent eats a clothesline. Rowe enters with a flurry of strikes. Head and arm suplex from Rowe, avalanche by Hanseon, jumping knee by Rowe, and bronco buster type attack from Hanson. All in a row. Hickson takes a vicious knee, followed by a springboard clothesline/German suplex combo. Vincent is left alone to fall to Fallout.

Winners; War Raiders in 2:48

We’re taken to a video package hyping tonight’s Women’s Title match of Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai.

Earlier today, a confident EC3 arrived at Full Sail. He competes next.

Lacey Evans is interviewed about her upcoming rubber match against Kairi Sane next week. She will do whatever it takes to win and says the result will be the same as it was last week.

EC3 vs. Fabian Aichner

NX3 chants. EC3 opens with a knee strike. Aichner fires back with some shots and a chop. He misses a clothesline but hits a back elbow. Slam gets him one. Aichner tries a springboard, but EC3 knocks him to the outside. As EC3 gets him outside, Johnny Gargano walks out through the crowd. He moves past them, to the announce table, and gets a microphone. He reveals taht the paper in his hand in the signed contract for a Street Fight at TakeOver. EC3 is pissed and the distraction allows Aichner to hit a springboard dive. EC3 comes back with a modified DDT and adds the TKO to win.

Winner: EC3 in 2:36

“Who is Bianca Belair?” The video package explains how successful past members of her family have been. it’s why she holds herself to such a high standard. She played basketball, track, was a cheerleader, and we gets clips of her winning at a ton. She worked her ass off to get a college scholarship and was an elite athlete. She graduated with degrees in sociology and business, but went into a mediocre life after school. She got into crossfit. Bianca feels at home in NXT and feels she’s ebtter than every other woman in NXT.

Chris Dijak vs. Ricochet

What is this, PWG? They go right at one another. Ricochet lights him up with right hands. Dijak sends him to the corner but Ricochet uses an axe kick and a knee strike to send him outside. He follows with a tope suicida, but Dijak catches him. he chokeslams him on the apron and impresses with a springboard elbow for two. Dijak misses a moonsault. Ricochet fights back with a suplex, then holds on and rolls through for a dead lift suplex that wows the crowd. Ricochet pulls Dijak to the corner and uses the 630 to get the three count.

Winner: Ricochet in 2:14