Join 411’s LIVE NXT TV Coverage

NXT opens with an “In memory” graphic for Masa Saito.

TONIGHT ~ Nikki Cross, Candice LeRae, and Kairi Sane meet in a Triple Threat match to determine the top contender for the NXT Women’s Title.

Dakota Kai vs Lacey Evans

Evans opens by mocking Dakota’s kicks. She gets rolled up and arm dragged twice for it. Dakota hits a dropkickDakota is sent in, hops over, goes to the other corner and rolls her up for two again. Two big kicks from Dakota get another near fall. Evans avoids a facewash and uses the tag ropes to tie Dakota into the tree of woe. The helpless Dakota eats a swinging bronco buster. Evans talks a bunch of trash before throwing Dakota down and stomping away. She pulls hair, but Dakota kicks her in the leg. Evans catches the next one and takes her down with a right hand to the stomach. Elbow drop and then a submission mixing some leg work with a chinlock. Evans moves over into pulling Dakota’s arms back while keeping a boot in her back. Evans hits a high knee and sweeps out Dakota’s feet on the apron. She stomps and then walks on Dakota. Slingshot elbow on the way back in for two. She misses a moonsault, opening the door for Dakota. Rapid fire kicks from Dakota. Evans gets up in tehe corner and eats the big facewash kick twice. Dakota adds shorter ones to a downed Evans and another running one for a near fall. From out of nowhere, Evans cuts off Dakota with a pumphandle slam. She avoids an enziguri and wins with the Women’s Right.

Winner: Lacey Evans in 8:57 [***]

Cathy Kelley interviews Ricochet. She mentions how the Undisputed Era won the Tag Titles last week. He says he knows they defend their titles, but Adam Cole doesn’t. He was close to being champion once and Cole stole a win over him in that six man tag. He won’t stop until he gets a shot at Cole and promises to become the North American Champion. He ends it with the signature “BOOM” from UE promos.

Mauro informs us that Bianca Belair isn’t cleared to compete, so the main event is a triple threat and not a four way.

Next week, we get Tommaso Ciampa vs. Aleister Black for the NXT Title.

For the first time in a while, we get a Street Profits vignette. They’re on a basketball court They shoot around and throw in some training. They remember what TM61 did to them when they cheated to win.

Backstage, EC3 is interviewed about interrupting Velveteen Dream recently. He says that he remembers what Dream did at the Royal Albert Hall. Someone comes up and gets a picture with him. EC3 gives away his merch to the next guy he sees. Kona Reeves is the next person he sees. Kona says he’s dressed nicely and has a nice watch, but none of what he has is the finest. His arrogance costs him as EC3 tells him he’ll get the top 1% beating of a lifetime. Kona will fight him, but says it’s too bad because they could’ve been friends.

Time for a video package to hype next week’s big NXT Championship match.

Kassius Ohno vs. Rick Ramirez

Generic jobber name, baby! Ohno destroys him with an elbow and that’s it.

Winner: Kassius Ohno in 0:39

Backstage, the Undisputed Era cut a promo about the gold being back where it belongs. They hold the North American Title, Tag Titles, and Dusty trophy. Kyle says their title loss happened in Britain, so it didn’t count. Cole calls Ricochet a joke and says he’ll regret angering the Undisputed Era.

A War Raiders vignette runs. It goes back into their history as a team and how they formed.

Velveteen Dream stands in front of the usual interview setup. He snaps his fingers and the lights go out. He asks for ambiance, atmosphere, and illumination. Music plays and purple smoke surrounds him. He talks about the people buzzing about what the next experience will be. At TakeOver: War Games, the world said his name (we get clips of that). In Philadelphia he had a knockout performance (more highlights). In New Orleans, he rose to heights you couldn’t imagine (yup, ladder match clips). In Chicago, another MOTY for the Dream (clips). In Brooklyn, the lights still shine brightest on him. Dream over.

Number One Contender’s Match: Candice LeRae vs. Kairi Sane vs. Nikki Cross