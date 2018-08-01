Join 411’s LIVE NXT TV Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

We open to a recap of Tommaso Ciampa winning the NXT Title last week.

Heavy Machinery vs. The Mighty

The Mighty had new gear and entrance coats. They throw the coats at Heavy Machinery to kick off a pre-match brawl. The big boys get the upper hand and the match starts. Otis hits a long spinning body slam on Miller but eats a pair of dropkicks from Thorne. They use some quick tags to keep the pressure on Otis with a bunch of strikes and kicks. Miller wears down Otis with a chinlock in the middle of the ring. Otis breaks free with a back suplex and has an opening to make the tag. Tucker Knight gets the tag and runs over the Mighty. He hits a double sidewalk slam and dropkicks Thorne outside. He catches Miller with a double arm belly to belly suplex. The Mighty avoid a corner avalanche, but Knight hits a rolling senton off the apron. As the Mighty take out Knight’s knee, the Street Profits’ theme hits and they appear in the crowd dancing and throwing gear to the fans. The distraction allow an Otis tag. He uses Miller to knock over Thorne and then they hit the Compacter to win.

Winners: Heavy Machinery in 5:15 [**]

TONIGHT ~ Candice LeRae vs. Shayna Baszler! Tommaso Ciampa will also be live!

Mustache Mountain vs. Scrubs

We don’t get much info on the jobbers. Matt Knotts(?) starts against Bate. He mocks Bate a lot. Bate outwrestles and confounds the hell out of him before hitting BOP and BANG. Tag to Seven for the top rope combo where Bate leaps off Seven’s shoulders. Not sure what they call it. It gets two. Knotts(?) hits Seven’s bag leg and tags out. Seven catches the new guy with a knee. He chops him up and levels Knotts on the apron. Snap dragon suplex and a corner clothesline. Bate gets tagged and kicks Knotts. He suplexes the dude in the ring and kicks up. Tag to Seven. Bate with a standing SSP and then the Burning Hammer/Knee Drop combo to end it.

Winners: Mustache Mountain in 2:30

Post-match, Trent Seven says they’re back at Full Sail and apologizes to the fans for what happened when they lost the Tag Team Titles. They spoke with General Manage William Regal and have a plan. Bate says the Undisputed Boys tried to take the titles back and take out Seven. He threw the towel in because Seven’s well being means the world to him. They’re on a mission to get the titles back and they’re using their rematch at TakeOver: Brooklyn!

EC3 vs. Kona Reeves

EC3 seems unimpressed with Kona. Kona works a headlock, but EC3 turns it around on him. Hip toss counter into one of his own. Kona turns things around and wails on EC3 in the corner. Kona hit a ripcord back elbow and works a modified cobra clutch. EC3 throws him outside but Kona runs back in. EC3 fires off a series of shots and adds a somersault neckbreaker. Before he can hit his finish, the music of Velveteen Dream hits. He walks out and says that someone in the building still can’t get over the Royal Albert Hall. They can talk about it, but he has to come to the Dream’s world. If Ec3 is lucky, he can bask in the experience. Kona hit the Hawaiian Drop for a near fall as Dream leaves. Kona wastes time talking smack, allowing EC3 to hit the One Percenter for the win.

Winner: EC3 in 5:51 [**]