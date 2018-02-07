Join 411’s LIVE NXT TV Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Tonight, Johnny Gargano will speak for the first time since TakeOver: Philadelphia.

We’re supposed to get the Tag Team Title match to open the show. Instead, SAnitY attacks Undisputed Era before the bell rings. The units brawl all around the ring until officials enter to keep them apart. Undisputed Era retreat to the back, with SAnitY wanting to keep the fight going. The fans pop when William Regal’s theme hit. He’s pissed about this and said it ends tonight. All three members of UE will face the three male SAnitY members in a six man tornado tag tonight.

Heavy Machinery vs. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

Last month, Moss stole a win over these guys with his feet on the ropes. Otis knocks over Moss to start and then he and Knight nail stereo headbutts for one. Knight works a headlock, but gets clubbed in the back. Moss sends him to the corner and delivers shoulder thrusts. He adds another club before tagging in Tino. They tandem whip Knight to the corner. Loud “Tino sucks” chants. Tino responds with a dropkick. He gloats and taunts, before aggressively tagging Moss in. Moss telegraphs a back drop and eats a kick, but elbows Knight down. Moss tags Tino back in with a chop. Knight gets to make the mild tag to Otis, who hits everything moving. He uses a corner avalanche on Tino and signals for something big. He does the caterpillar (worm) for a near fall. He dumps Moss out and Tino rolls him up with his feet on the rope. The referee catches him this time around. Knight takes out Moss with a somersault off the apron. Inside, they use the assisted powerslam spot to win.

Winners: Heavy Machinery in 3:58

After the match, Tino wants help from Moss, who just walks off and leaves him behind. The fans chant “Yes” and “you deserve it” at Tino.

Johnny Gargano comes out to address the crowd for the first time since TakeOver. Lots of chants for him. Johnny says it’s been a wild month. He was so confident going into TakeOver, but he didn’t win and that sucks. However, getting the reaction the fans just gave him shows that he earned their respect, which is more important. He had the match of his life and even without the title, he’s Johnny freakin’ Wrestling. He’ll never forget TakeOver, or the crutch shot to the back. He says he bit his tongue since Chicago, but calls out Tommaso Ciampa, one on one. Instead, he gets Andrade Almas and Zelina Vega. Vega says Johnny didn’t earn or prove anything. This should be Andrade’s time. Ciampa had nothing to do with him losing again and again to Almas. She calls him Johnny Loser. “We want Candice” chant. Johnny says his favorite part of TakeOver was earning the fans’ respect, but his second was watching Candice beat Zelina up. Vega gets in Johnny’s face and talks smack, until Candice hit the ring to stand by her husband. She shoves the hell out of Vega, sending her outside. Gargano sends Almas packing and the crowd roars. From the stage, Vega says she’s sick of them and wants to be rid of them. She calls Johnny the worst. He responds by saying he’ll be gone if he gets another shot. Vega agrees, on the condition that Johnny leaves NXT for good if he can’t win. Johnny agrees, though Candice is unsure of that idea.

Earlier today, Shayna Baszler was interviewed. She says that she became the most feared woman in NXT within a month. She says there won’t be a rematch because Ember Moon is scared of her. She got lucky and she knows it.

Tyler Bate was interviewed about his tough loss last week. He put over Roderick Strong and says he’ll be watching Dunne/Strong closely. When asked about the MOTY win, he is proud of it and wants to have some in 2018 with guys like Black, Almas, Gargano, and Velveteen Dream.

Bianca Belair vs. Jobber

The jobber’s name sounded like Jessie Hill or something like that, but I’m not sure. She wants a handshake and Bianca obliges, but holds on and pulls her into a ripcord. She hoists her up into a great looking torture rack. Bianca hits an alley-oop bomb to win.

Winner: Bianca Belair in 1:10

A Kairi Sane vignette runs, including her appearance in the Royal Rumble.

Via Twitter, Ember Moon challenged Shayna to a title match next week.

SAnitY vs. The Undisputed Era

Like earlier, this starts as a brawl, though the bell actually rings. EY and Cole brawl in the corner, while the other guys pair off. Everyone ends up outside for a moment. EY throws Cole around inside, while Wolfe slams Kyle into the announce table. Cole takes over, pounding away on EY on the mat. Lots of brawling all over heading into a commercial. Returning, Dain hits a big shot, while Fish is thrown into a table. EY pulls a table out from under the ring. Wolfe cracks Kyle with a chair twice. Young wants to suplex Cole through the table, but it gets blocked and he’s sent into the steel steps. Kyle turns it around on Wolfe, hitting a series of knees. With Wolfe seated in a chair, Kyle comes off the apron with a running knee. Dain works over Fish inside. He hits an avalanche. The other men fight to the backstage area. Fish superkicks Dain and adds a sweet moonsault for two. Young and Cole continue their fight in the back, while Wolfe and Kyle go at it. Fish pulls out a kendo stick from under the ring. He wastes too much time and Dain catches his shot to block it. Everyone has returned to the ringside area. Dain chases Fish to the stage and wallops him. He then picks him up and launches him off the stage onto the other four men. Returning, Dain remains the beast. Cole catches him with an enziguri to finally stop him. Wolfe enters and ducks an enziguri. He hits a great sitout powerbomb, but Kyle breaks up the pin. He and Fish hit a series of running corner strikes. Exploder by Fish, but Dain breaks it up with a BIG BOY senton. He nails Kyle with a Michinoku Driver onto Fish. Cole breaks up that pin with a superkick. His pin is broken by an EY diving elbow. Everyone is down. EY and Cole get up first. EY ducks a superkick and hits his own. Kyle takes him out with Az and Smash. German by Wolfe. Samoan drop from Fish. Dain turns him inside out with a lariat. Cole takes a pump kick that knocks him off the apron. Cole falls into seated position by the table outside. Dain wants to cannonball him through it, but Cole moves and Dain crashes through. Wolfe is left alone with all three opponents. They stomp on him. Wolfe avoids a kick, causing Kyle to hit Fish. He hits Cole with one and uppercuts Kyle. Cole catches him with a superkick anyway. Total Elimination connect, but Young break it up with a kendo stick shot. Cole takes him out with a superkick. The champs sandwich EY with kicks and hit Chasing the Dragon for a great near fall. Dain is back up and calls all three opponents. They beat on him but he powers up and throws them off. He runs them all over and takes out Cole and Fish with the dropkick/senton combo. He hits Kyle witha cross body and gets Fish into electric chair drop position. Ulster Plantation hits to end it.

Winners: SAnitY in 12;48