Join 411’s LIVE NXT TV Coverage

Bianca Belair vs. Mia Yim

This stems from a backstage confrontation last week. Bianca slaps Mia when she tries to lock up. She pulls hair on the next. Bianca takes her down and talks smack, allowing Mia to roll her up for two. Headlock takedown by Mia, who smack talks back. Bianca does a nice front flip of sorts to hop over Mia but is knocked down by a trio of dropkicks. A running dropkick connects as well, but Bianca grabs her and pulls her to the outside. When Mia reenters, Bianca pounces and works a neck wrench. This turns into a slew of near falls and Bianca is starting to get frustrated. Bianca takes her to the corner for the hanging choke and disrespectfully kicks her down to the mat. She covers with one foot for one. More overly confident mannerisms from Bianca and trash talk. It causes her to get tripped up for two. Dropkick by Bianca for two. Cravat applied by Bianca. Mia fights out and uses a drop toe hold to send Bianca into the bottom turnbuckle. Mia ducks a clothesline and hits one of her own. Boot and dropkick connect. Gutwrench suplex and some kicks by Mia. The crowd is split as Bianca gets two on a spine buster. Bianhca is smart enough to put on the brakes before hitting the corner, but Mia fires off a string of strikes and kicks. Canonball in the corner by Mia. She tries Sole Food but Bianca clocks her. She gets her up and nails the KOD to win.

Winner: Bianca Belair in 8:06 [**1/2]

Backstage, Cathy Kelly interviews the babyface War Games team to find out who faces Kyle O’Reilly for the advantage in the match. Ricochet and Pete Dunne argue about it until Rowe shuts them up. Hanson says he’s doing it and the War Raiders walk off.

We get a special look at the Johnny Gargano/Aleister Black feud.

Matt Riddle is interviewed by Cathy Kelley about being in NXT. He says he made his debut (pronounced de-butt) and says he’s ready for what’s next. Kassius Ohno interrupts, saying he challenged Bobby Roode as soon as he got to NXT, but Riddle is just doing nothing. Ohno says the “Bro Show” sucks and Riddle challenges him to a match next week.

Karissa Rivera vs. Lacey Evans

They lock up and Lacey hits a knee. Drop toe hold and some push ups on Karissa’s back. She smashes Rivera’s head into the turnbuckle a few times and hits the hanging Bronco Buster. Lacey spends time dabbing her sweat with a handkerchief. Chops by Rivera and a dropkick. Evans gets mad and slams her down, mashing her face into the mat. Woman’s Right ends it.

Winner: Lacey Evans in 1:50 [NR]

Evans gets on the microphone to call the women of NXT nasty. They don’t carry themselves with sophistication, so she will lead by example.

We get a special look at the Tommaso Ciampa/Velveteen Dream match this Saturday.

This is followed by a preview for Kairi Sane/Shayna Baszler Two Out of Three Falls.

Advantage In War Games: Hanson vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Lots of stick and move stuff from Kyle. He kicks and slaps Hanson, then backs away. He’s cocky but Hanson no sells the shots. Hanson runs him over with a shoulder block and Kyle takes a powder. Inside, the size continues to be a problem for Kyle. He gets overpowered at every turn. Another shoulder block completely wallops him. Corner clothesline by Hanson and his whip to the corner is so strong, Kyle bounces out. With Kyle laying across the top rope, Hanson pounds on him with ten clubs. Kyle finally gets an opening when he goes after the leg. That becomes his focus. Hanson is still able to slam him, but misses a splash. Kyle fires off strikes to no effect so he chop blocks Hanson. Kyle works a knee bar like Hanson’s name is Trent Seven. Hanson fights out and hits a back drop. He wails on Kyle with shots and hits a big sidewalk slam. He then adds a short cross body but his leg is clearly damaged. Avalanche in the corner and powerslam gets two. Kyle went outside for another breather but Hanson met him with a tope suicida. Running seated dropkick in the corner. Adam Cole strolls out to scold Hanson from the stage. Hanson stares him down and goes up top but wasted time and misses the moonsault. Kyle with a PK gets two. He takes the kickout right into an armbar that he transitions to an ankle lock. Hanson reaches the ropes and kicks Kyle away. Cheap enziguri from Cole behind the referee’s back. Ax and Smash connect for two and Cole is pissed. He gets on the apron to yell at the ref until Rowe comes down and knocks him out. Kyle goes for the legs but eats a knee. He fires off some strikes. Hanson cartwheels away from a Kyle sweep and clotheslines him. Rowe throws Cole into the steel steps. Here comes the other Undisputed members to jump Rowe. That brings out Pete Dunne to level Roderick Strong. He fights with Bobby Fish and goes to snap Cole’s fingers, but Fish chop blocks him. Ricochet comes in through the crowd and uses a tope con hilo to take out everyone. Kyle hits Hanson with the title and steals the match.

Winner: Kyle O’Reilly in 11:58 [***1/4]