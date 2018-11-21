Join 411’s LIVE NXT TV Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

The show opens with a video recap of TakeOver: War Games.

Fidel Bravo vs. Keith Lee

Fidel looks like he belongs in the 70s. They lock up and Lee backs him to the corner. He gives a clean break but destroys him with a double chop on the next one. The fans want another. Bravo avoids a charging Lee but eats a cross body block. Lee has the fans bask in is glory. Jackhammer connects and that’s all.

Winner: Keith Lee in 2:00

Time for a look at how Shayna Baszler retained the NXT Women’s Title over Kairi Sane at TakeOver. Shayna was interviewed after the match and put herself over as dominant and a two time champion. She’s confident and says the three of them can’t be stopped.

We get a recap of Matt Riddle’s confrontation with Kassius Ohno on the Kickoff Show before TakeOver. Then, the entire segment where Riddle beats Ohno in six seconds airs. Riddle got interviewed after the match. He had the quickest unscheduled win in NXT history. Riddle called it his TakeOver “de-butt” again and said this was the cherry on top of a special night.

Lars Sullivan vs. Scrub

I miss the jobber’s name. Lars squashes him in the corner and slams him down. Freak Accident and that’s it.

Winner: Lars Sullivan in 0:35

Lars gets on the mic and says he wants an NXT Title shot. To get his point across he beats on the jobber with crossface punches. Before he can hit another Freak Accident, Keith Lee runs out and crushes Lars with the POUNCE.

Time for a closer look at the incredible Aleister Black/Johnny Gargano match from TakeOver. When they attempted to get a word with Black after the match, he was quiet. He walked into Candice LeRae and they just stared at each other.

The Tommaso Ciampa/Velveteen Dream match is next to get recapped.

Backstage, officials had to keep Lars and Lee separated. Next week, they will meet one on one.

War Games was the next match to get chronicled.

Candice LeRae vs. Nikki Cross

Nikki rocks in the corner for a bit. They lock up, Nikki takes her to the corner and gives a clean break. She laughs, causing Candice to shove her. They get into a shoving match until Candice trips her up. Nikki returns the favor on the apron, then traps Candice in between the skirt and apron while beating on her. Candice knocks Nikki off the apron with a knee. She sends her inside and gets one on a backslide. Dropkick gets two. Back suplex from Nikki. Nikki slaps her own head and hits a corner avalanche. Candice blocks a bulldog and hits a neck snap. Senton by Candice gets two. She nails the Unprettier but misses the quebrada. Nikki hits the Purge, but Candice becomes the first person to kick out of it. They fight up top and Candice tries a sunset flip bomb. Nikki holds on to block but misses a punch. Candice jumps up and brings her down with a huge German suplex for two. Nikki laughs, confusing Candice. Candice responds with forearms and chops. She wails on Nikki in the corner. A knee lift and clubs bring Nikki down. Candice hits the non-Seth Rollins version of the Curb Stomp. Gargano Escape is locked in but Nikki reaches the ropes. She turns the tide and wins with a rope hung Purge.

Winner: Nikki Cross in 7:00