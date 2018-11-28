Join 411’s LIVE NXT TV Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest NXT Results

We’re in San Jose for this stopgap taping.

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. The Mighty

Quick tags and early arm work by Burch and Lorcan to kick things off. Miller kicks out of a rollup but gets put in a single leg crab by Oney. Thorne interferes only to get pulled into a Burch cross face. The Mighty reach the ropes and regroup outside. Once inside, they take control and isolate Lorcan. They do the wishbone split before Miller rakes away at Oney’s face. They also bust out a double Russian leg sweep and clothesline combo for a near fall. Miller wears down Oney in the middle of the rope with a neck crank. Oney slips free and makes the hot tag. Burch hits everything moving. Back body drop, corner avalanche, enziguri, and missile dropkick. Tag to Oney and Burch takes out Miller with a dive. Oney levels Thorne in the corner and hits a running European uppercut. Dropkick by Thorne. Oney fights back with a dragon suplex, sends both outside and nails a tope con hilo to take them both out. Inside, The Mighty take back over but Burch takes them down when they try a tandem slam. During the scuffle, Oney wins with a rollup.

Winners: Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan in 7:44 [***]

Post-match, the Mighty jump the winners to “you still suck” chants.

We get a recap of EC3 beating Adam Cole last month. He was then beaten down by the Undisputed Era.

Still images are shown of Shayna Baszler’s win over Kairi Sane at TakeOver two weeks ago. Kairi, Io Shirai, and Dakota Kai were interviewed about those events. Kairi says she’s not done with Shayna. When asked why they got involved, Dakota says she simply doesn’t like Shayna and has a history with her. Io hugged Kairi and says that’s her best friend, so she helped. They want the three Horsewomen.

EC3 vs. Marcel Barthel

EC3 uses his power to win the early lockups. Marcel gets annoyed and shouts, “NINE!” Marcel wins the next big exchange and pounds away on EC3 in the corner. EC3 fights off but Marcel blocks a hip toss and goes into a modified Air Raid Crash for two. Marcel stays on him with an aggressive chinlock. My feed messes up and it comes back in time to see EC3 win with the TKO.

Winner: EC3 in 4:00ish [**]

EC3 gets on the microphone and addresses the Undisputed Era. They didn’t finish the job of taking him out. He will allow them to lick their wounds after War Games, but is focused on Bobby Fish. He’s coming for his head, knees, and everything in between for attacking him with a chair. He’s vindictive and undisputedly the top 1%.

A vignette runs to hype the upcoming debut of Dijakovic. Feast your eyes.

Earlier this week, Candice LeRae is interviewed at the Performance Center about her new attitude and if it has to do with Johnny. She ignores them completely.

Mia Yim vs. Vanessa Borne

Mia is way over in her home state. They shake hands but Borne slaps her. Mia charges and she backs to the ropes. Mia ducks a clothesline and connects on some arm drags. Borne talks trash and is tripped up. She tries escaping but Mia pulls her leg. Borne holds the apron skirt so the official stops it. While he fixes the apron, Borne hits Mia in the eye. She takes control and smashes Mia into the turnbuckle. Borne continues with the trash talk. It gets her in trouble as Mia catches a right hand into an armbar but Borne makes the ropes quickly. She pulls Mia into the turnbuckle. Mia hops over her and slaps on the Tarantula. Series of kicks capped by a dropkick from Mia. Yakuza Kick in the corner and Sole Food ends it.

Winner: Mia Yim in 4:16 [**]

War Raiders are dealing with slight injuries from War Games. They’ll be back soon.

Somewhere backstage, Tommaso Ciampa says he proved that he is the greatest sports entertainer of all time. He returns to NXT next week and expects everyone to pay attention.

Keith Lee vs. Lars Sullivan

Lars shoves Lee to start. Lee gives it back. Lars can’t bring him down with a shoulder tackle. They come face to face before charging into each other. Lars lifts him and sends him to the corner. Shoulder thrusts and smack talk. Lee overpowers Lars arm and fires off left hands. Lars cuts off the pounce with an avalanche. Lee comes back with a huge cross body for two following a body slam. Lars sends Lee over to the apron. Lee tries to slingshot in but eats a boot. Another shoulder thrust and then Lars lifts Lee with ease for a slam that gets one. Lars keeps the pressure on and gets another near fall. Lars wears him down with a chinlock. Lee fights out and also gets free of a lengthy Cobra Clutch. He is put right back in and thrown into the corner for an avalanche. Lee sidesteps Lars, who charges into the ring post. Lee fires off shots and gets two on another cross body. They trade shots. Lee’s chop is loud but Lars just gets fired up. Clubs from Lars but he runs into the POUNCE. Lee follows out with a corkscrew plancha! He slides Lars in for two. Lee misses a middle rope moonsault. Lars with the Freak Accident and wins.

Winner: Lars Sullivan in 7:59 [***1/4]