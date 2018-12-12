Join 411’s LIVE NXT TV Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest NXT Results

Tonight, Ricochet has an open challenge for the North American Title, while Mia Yim and Reina Gonzalez meet in a Fatal Four Way Qualifying match.

The Undisputed Era comes down to the ring to start the show. Adam Cole says they’re going to start the holiday season right when Bobby Fish beats up EC3. He says that EC3 can’t bring his career to the next level in NXT because the whole brand revolves around them. 2018 was the start of a decade of dominance for them. Cole predicts they’ll all have gold in 2019. It’s not a threat, it’s undisputed.

Bobby Fish w/ The Undisputed Era vs. EC3