Join 411’s LIVE NXT TV Coverage

TONIGHT ~ Adam Cole faces Kassius Ohno!

we’re back at Full Sail. Tommaso Ciampa comes out to start to the show to a chorus of boos. Lots of “We want Johnny” chants. Like their time in Atlanta, Ciampa is unable to get a word out. Tons of Johnny emoji signs. He finally gets a word out, saying Johnny is gone. That’s all he really says before he slouches out the ring and stares down several fans. He even gets in the face of an old woman, who hits him with a thumbs down. Suddenly, Johnny Gargano shows up and attacks Ciampa. Security rushes out to pull Gargano away. “Let them fight” chants. Johnny is relentless and is trying his hardest to break free. He gets escorted out.

Charly Caruso goes over the happenings of the Dusty Tag Team Classic so far.