Join 411’s Live NXT Vengeance Day Coverage

Just a heads up everyone, I’m dealing with the flu and though the worst of it has passed, please excuse the odd mistake or typo in here.

NXT Women’s North American Championship: Fallon Henley [c] vs. Stephanie Vaquer

Big chants for Stephanie at the bell. The first exchange ends in a stand off with Vaquer having a slight edge. Fallon gets two on some flash pin attempts before the ladies get stuck jockeying for position. Stephanie applies an STF but Fallon is too close to the ropes for it to last. Stephanie goes for her Skull Fuck move (I only remember that name from it being done on the indies, not sure what she calls it) but Fallon rolls to the ropes. Fallon finally gets the upper hand by countering Stephanie into an armbar. Steph’s response is a hanging triangle over the ropes but her springboard move gets cut off, setting up some Fatal Influence interference. Jazmyn distracts the referee while Jacy hits a pump kick outside. Fallon takes control and taunts Stephanie with some cowboy antics while working her over. She gets two on a Bret’s Rope Blockbuster. Stephanie gets slammed by her hair and responds by doing it back to Fallon. A superkick follows and she adds the 619 before throwing in a springboard crossbody and back suplex. Skull Fuck time and that move is getting way over. They trade corer elbows, Fallon trips her but misses a Shining Wizard, Stephanie rolls her into a pin for two, and Fallon hits a running neckbreaker. Both women are down but Stephanie gets going first and hits running knees in the corner. Jacy gets in a second cheap shot that only earns Fallon a near fall. Stephanie hits a headbutt but has her finisher countered. She then knocks Fallon off the top and to the outside. Now she ducks Jacy and takes out both her and Jazmyn with various kicks. However, that opes things up for Fallon to try a swinging move around the post but she misses. Stephanie delivers a ribbreaker on the apron and then launches herself onto Fatal Influence with a springboard crossbody outside. She hits SVB and surprisingly goes up top. Once there, Stephanie busts out a Spiral Tap to win.

Winner and New NXT Women’s North American Champion: Stephanie Vaquer in 15:01

NXT Tag Team Championship: Axiom and Nathan Frazer [c] vs. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura

The challengers formed a bond during Briggs’ run in NOAH. Quick start for the champions who use their speed and chemistry to get the jump and take the first advantage. Yoshiki stops the run with a chop then tags to Briggs who runs over both champions. Axiom flips out of a chokeslam but ends up taking one from Briggs onto Yoshiki’s knee in a cool spot. Yoshiki busts out an E. Honda like barrage of sumo strikes to send Axiom back into the challengers’ corner. He challenges Axiom to trade chops with him so Axiom decides to level him with a vicious jumping kick. Dual tags bring in Frazer and Briggs. Frazer escapes Briggs’ grasp and hit a DDT before superkicking Yoshiki off the apron. A standing SSP gets him two. Tag back to Axiom and they both hit moves off the top, with Frazer’s Harlem Hangover of sorts getting a near fall. Briggs may have badly busted his nose on that. Briggs catches a leaping Axiom into a big backbreaker and then powerbombs Frazer. Corner splash to Axiom and tag to Yoshiki. They hit a big boot and then Briggs back drop Axiom into a Yoshiki powerbomb. Frazer breaks up the pin. Yoshiki teases a move off the top but gets cut off and Axiom hits him with Spanish Fly off the top. Briggs stops the Phoenix Splash with a chokeslam off the top that launches Frazer into Axiom. Briggs hits a big lariat and Yoshiki with a fallaway slam. Axiom hit a poison rana but gets caught by Yoshiki for a fallaway slam. Frazer hops on Yoshiki’s back and wears him down with a sleeper. Yoshiki powers up, slams Axiom down, and then spins Frazer into another slam for two. Yoshiki goes up and this time he actually leaps but he misses the splash. Frazer dives at Briggs but gets caught so Axiom follows suits and succeeds. Inside, they hit a High/Low combination on Yoshiki to win.

Winners and Still NXT Tag Team Champions: Axiom and Nathan Frazer in 10:25

Post-match, the teams went to shake hands when they got jumped by a group of guys. They gave Retribution vibes and the crowd chanted “who are you.” Apparently, they’re from the Performance Center.