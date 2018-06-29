wrestling / News
Join 411’s LIVE ROH Best in The World 2018 Coverage
June 29, 2018 | Posted by
Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results
I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.
– Follow all of my reviews at this link.
– My preview for the show is Follow all of my reviews at this link.
Dear little tiny, baby, infant Jesus, in your golden fleece diapers with your tiny, little fat balled up fists, please don't let Honor Club shit the bed tonight as I embark on PPV coverage… pic.twitter.com/nZiTJ82nRO
— Larry T. Csonka (@LarryCsonka411) June 30, 2018