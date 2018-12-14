Join 411’s LIVE ROH Final Battle 2018 Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest ROH Final Battle Results

– King runs down Isom for being in the ring with him. King says Isom is an ad for the ROH dojo, which sucks now.

Eli Isom vs. Kenny King : King attacks right away and dumps Isom. King follows with a dive. King slams him to the barricade, but Isom fires back. King lays in rights, rolls him back in and covers for 1. King misses a charge and Isom hits a knee strike and dropkick. King powders and Isom wipes him out with a tope. Back in and Isom grounds things. He follows with rights, King sweeps the leg and follows with a knee strike for 2. King grounds things, and then hits a stunner for 2. Isom counters the royal flush, follows with strikes and an enziguri. The belly to belly connects, and hits a short powerbomb for 2. King fights off the suplex, but Isom hits a belly to back suplex, looks to springboard in and King shoves the ref into the ropes and hits a chin checker and blockbuster for 2. King talks shit, lays in chops, and takes Isom up top. He follows, Isom fights him off but king hits an enziguri and Isom counters royal flush into a cradle for 2. Gory bomb by Isom and the cradle gets 2. King cuts him off with a Michinoku driver and picks up the win. Kenny King defeated Eli Isom @ 9:10 via pin