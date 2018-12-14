Join 411’s LIVE ROH Final Battle 2018 Coverage

wrestling / News
– King runs down Isom for being in the ring with him. King says Isom is an ad for the ROH dojo, which sucks now.
Eli Isom vs. Kenny King: King attacks right away and dumps Isom. King follows with a dive. King slams him to the barricade, but Isom fires back. King lays in rights, rolls him back in and covers for 1. King misses a charge and Isom hits a knee strike and dropkick. King powders and Isom wipes him out with a tope. Back in and Isom grounds things. He follows with rights, King sweeps the leg and follows with a knee strike for 2. King grounds things, and then hits a stunner for 2. Isom counters the royal flush, follows with strikes and an enziguri. The belly to belly connects, and hits a short powerbomb for 2. King fights off the suplex, but Isom hits a belly to back suplex, looks to springboard in and King shoves the ref into the ropes and hits a chin checker and blockbuster for 2. King talks shit, lays in chops, and takes Isom up top. He follows, Isom fights him off but king hits an enziguri and Isom counters royal flush into a cradle for 2. Gory bomb by Isom and the cradle gets 2. King cuts him off with a Michinoku driver and picks up the win. Kenny King defeated Eli Isom @ 9:10 via pin
ROH TV Title Match: ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Adam Page: Page attacks at the bell and lays in strikes and kicks. Cobb fires back, but Page dumps him and Cobb catches the shooting star to the floor and hits an overhead belly to belly. Cobb follows with chops, rolls Page back in and follows with a running uppercut. Cobb continues with strikes, but Page takes out the knee and hits the lionsault for 2. Page follows with chops and hits a senton atomico. Page heads up top, Cobb cuts him off and follows him up. Page fights, but Cobb hits a dropkick. Cobb follows him back up top and hits the delayed superplex for 2. The standing moonsault follows and then misses the standing shooting star press. Page fires up and hits the corner dropkick, takes Cobb up top and follows him up. They battle for position, Cobb knocks him off, hits a high cross but Page rolls through and hits the fall away slam. Page dumps Cobb, and follows with a suicide dive. Page now heads up top and the moonsault connects. Back in and Page hits the running shooting star for 2, and hits another and that gets 2. They trade strikes, Cobb follows with a sitout tombstone for a great near fall! This crowd is insane for these guys. Page tries to fire back, Cobb lights him up with elbows, but Page counters a German, hits a superkick and strikes but Cobb hits a head butt. Page now turns him inside out with the buckshot lariat. Cobb counters rite of passage and hits an F5 for a good near fall. Cobb looks for tour of the islands, but Page counters into a crucifix for 2. Page looks for buckshot again, but Cobb hits tou r of the islands and another! Page is done. ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb defeated Adam Page @ 13:30 via pin