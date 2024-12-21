Join 411’s Live ROH Final Battle Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there uh, Sickos? Does that extend over to the Ring of Honor fans as well, or are they honorable and above that AEW stuff?

Ah, I kid, of course! Welcome to Final Battle, the, no pun intended, FINAL show of the year (in terms of importance anyway) for ROH. Final Battle has always been made to be one of the biggest shows that the company, whether in its original form or in this version, and tonight will be no exception. We have a lot of great action on the docket tonight, as “The Neuve” Chris Jericho defends his ROH World Title against Matt Cardona. Athena will put her ROH Women’s Title on the line against former minion turned uneasy ally turned enemy Billie Starkz. And Lee Moriarty will defend his ROH Pure Title against a mystery opponent. All this and, of course, so much more, so let’s get into this!

We are LIVE from the legendary Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City! Our announcers tonight are the ROH A-Team of Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman.

We’re wasting no time, as Bobby Cruise is here in his bright red suit!

Zero Hour: Dark Order (W/Evil Uno) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

James Drake and Alex Reynolds to start. Chain wrestling ensues, Reynolds knocks down Drake. Leap frog and some hip tosses from Reynolds. Both men try a double drop kick. Double nip up. John Silver comes in, as does Zach Gibson. They leave, and we reset. Apparently, Silver is wrestling with a torn hamstring, but Reynolds finally got the rib tape off. Gibson beats up Reynolds for a bit, but Alex with a crossbody. Silver tags in, double team drop toe hold, double drop kick to the head. Silver for the cover, two count. Silver with a huge kick to Gibson. Drake tags in, both men take out Silver, and Drake uses Gibson as a pseudo “Poetry in Motion” to knock Reynolds off the apron. On the outside, Silver and Drake trade, but Drake catches Silver in the ropes with a dragon screw. Gibson in, he slams Silver on the bottom rope, focusing on the hamstring. Gibson with a single leg crab, but Silver fights out of it. Another slam by Gibson on Silver, Drake tags in. Drake traps the ankle and knee of Silver in the middle of the ring. Silver applies a choke to break the hold. Drake back on the offense, he puts Silver up top. Silver fights off Drake and hits a Hurrincanrana from the top rope!

Both men tag out, Reynolds takes out both members of GYV. Reynolds with a rolling forearm, powerbomb, cover for a two count. Drake back in, Reynolds sends him to the floor, but Gibson attacks now. A whip is countered by a double stomp from Reynolds. Silver has Drake up on the floor, Reynolds through the ropes, SPEAR AND BRAINBUSTER COMBO! Reynolds with a double stomp from the top to Gibson! Cover for two. Reynolds goes to take, but Gibson rolls him up for two. Gibson has Reynolds on his shoulders, Drake from the top, STANDING DOOMSDAY DEVICE! The cover for a two. Evil Uno is on the apron with his papers, GYV take his papers and rip them up, but Uno has more! He throws them at GYV! The chain combination from Reynolds and Silver! Gibson breaks the count by pulling Alex into the ring post. Ouch. Silver with a cannonball to Drake on the floor, he kicks Gibson into the barricade. Johnny is Hungee, Silver lands wrong on his leg, GRIT YOUR TEETH! Cover, GYV win!

WINNER: The Grizzled Young Veterans

TIME: 11:15

THOUGHTS: Not a bad opening match for the Zero Hour. GYV winning was obviously the right call, but Reynolds and Silver had a good showing as well.

RATING: ***

Ian and Caprice run down the matches from Zero Hour and the main card. We get a promo to highlight the Athena and Billie Starkz match.

HARLEY CAMERON IS ON ROH ZERO HOUR NOW! YES! PRAISE BE! SHE ISN’T GOING TO WIN, BUT DAMN IT, MORE HARLEY IS ALWAYS A GOOD THING!

Harley Cameron vs. Hanako

Hanako is a second-year professional in wrestling and is a member of Mina’s group in STARDOM. Well, I’m sold! Code of Honor, and we’re off. Early lockup, Hanako gets the better of that. LET’S GO HARLEY chants, nice. Hanako wants a test of strength, but Harley with a jab to the ribs. She tries, in vain, to take over Hanako three times, but she shoves her off and hits a shoulder block. Cameron tries to shoot the leg, but Hanako throws her off again. Cameron gets in some kicks, looking for a suplex, but Hanako counters with a vertical suplex. Cameron gets the knees up, but Hanako picks up Cameron and drops her to the mat. She kicks Harley off the apron and to the floor. To the floor, Hanako charges, but Cameron trips her into the ring steps. She slams Hanako into the ring steps three times.

Cameron tells referee Paul Turner to keep counting, as she gets back in the ring. Hanako beats the count, and Harley on the attack. Snapmare by Cameron, elbows to the collarbone of Hanako. Cameron off the ropes, but Hanako counters with a Samoan Drop. She whips Cameron to the corner, clotheslines. Another one. Hanako for the pin, two count. Hanako puts Cameron in a tree of woe, lands him kicks, Hanako charges, but Cameron kicks her. Backstabber by Cameron! Shinning Wizard! A two count! THAT WAS THREE chants. Hanako grabs Cameron, does the airplane spin, but Cameron turns it into a flying head scissor. Cameron to the corner, Hanako catches her. hits a choke bomb. Hanako finishes this one.

WINNER: Hanako

TIME: 7:40

THOUGHTS: Pretty good match. Cameron tried her darn hardest to try and cut down the much taller Hanako, but it was all in vain.

RATING: **3/4

A promo for the Double Bull rope tag match between The Sons of Texas and The Righteous is next.

We’re back with our next match.

The Infantry vs. The Undisputed Kingdom

Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean ambush Matt Taven and Mike Bennett before the bell rings. Taven tries to kill himself flying headfirst and down over the top rope. Yeah, that wasn’t very good. Bennett with the Boston Bayonet on Bravo. Taven tags in now, flying drop kick, two count. Dean picks the leg of Taven, hits a stunner on the apron. Double drop kick by Dean and Bravo as they throw Taven back in. Dean in with boots to Taven. Quick tags in the Infantry corner, repeat back elbows by both men on Taven. Bravo with a Sister Abigail (I missed what Ian called it), but Taven kicks out at two. Taven gets hit by Shane Taylor on the floor as Bennett has distracted the ref. Taven tags in, but the referee didn’t see the tag. Bravo and Dean try a double team suplex, Taven lands on his feet, tag this time is official.

Bennett chops away on Dean, here comes Bravo, he too gets chops. Bennett with a spinebuster to Dean. Spicolli Driver to Bravo, as he drops him right on Dean. Cover for a two count. Bravo in, he whips Bennett right into a flying clothesline by Dean from the top rope. Bennett tries to fight both men up, but Dean and Bravo load up Mike for a double team arm drag. Okay. Taven breaks the pin up. Dean tries to stop the tag, but in comes Taven.

Taven cleans house of the Infantry. Taven with a springboard kick to Bravo, cover for a two. Bennett tags in, double teamwork, Spicolli Driver into Just the Tip. Bennett with the piledriver, but Bravo kicks out at two.UK looking for the Hail Mary, but Taylor distracts the ref so Trish Adora can knock Taven off the top rope! Boot Camp! Bennet kicks out at 2.9! Bravo looks like he just crapped his pants lol. Taven posts Bravo, ROCKSTAR SUPERNOVA and the UK win!

WINNER: The Undisputed Kingdom

TIME: 9:20

THOUGHTS: Taven and Bennett win despite overcoming not only Bravo and Dean, but Taylor and Adora at ring side. Kind of surprised they won honestly, I thought Carlie and Shawn were getting some kind of push. Fine for what it was.

RATING: **1/2

The video package we saw from Dynamite for Chris Jericho plays next.

Oue Zero Hour “Main Event” is up next!

The Gates of Agony vs. LEEJ (Lee Johnson and EJ Nduka

I’m glad to see EJ in Ring of Honor. I thought he had something special/potential when he was in MLW. Code of Honor is had, as Johnson and Bishop Kaun start. Kaun overpowers Johnson to the corner, but Johnson shows off his speed. He hits a drop kick, and an arm drag. Nduka tags in, Johnson whips Kaun into a sidewalk slam from Nduka.

Johnson tags back in, Kaun crotches Lee on the top rope. Toa Leona tags in, smashes Johnson on the apron, and hits an overhead throw on Lee. Both men back in, and Toa tags in Kaun. Kaun with a standing splash on Johnson for a two count. Both men work quick tags to isolate Johnson in their corner. Lee escapes, but Kaun cuts him off. He drop kicks Bishop, and he tries another tag. This time he gets to Nduka, as Toa comes in. MEAT chants now from the crowd.

Coleman: This match should be brought to you by Arby’s.

Both men beat on each other in the middle of the ring, Toa wins out. He whips EJ, but Nduka off the ropes, HUGE flying shoulder tackle! Kaun in, but he gets slammed in the corner by Nduka. Kuan cuts him off, has him up, EJ fights out. SPEAR by Nduka! The cover, Toa kicks out at two. Johnson tags in, Toa takes the leg of Nduka in the corner, and he fights of Johnson. Tag to Kaun. Running ass bumps in the corner, cover, two count. Kaun with a shotgun dropkick to Nduka, but Johnson hits a frog splash from the top! 6’8″ moonsault by Nduka on Kaun! Double team whip, but Kaun holds on to the ropes, as Toa ambushes Lee and EJ. Nduka on the floor, here comes the running hip attack from Kaun into the ring steps! Both GOA members in the ring, Johnson tries to fight both men off. He does a good job getting both men in the floor and hits a HUGE moonsault to Toa on the floor! Lee off the apron, but Kaun catches him with a powerbomb on the ring steps! Open the Gates, NO, LEE KICKS OUT AT 2.99999999! Another attempt, this time they keep Lee down.

WINNER: The Gates of Agony

TIME: 10:20

THOUGHTS: A fine match, GOA winning was the right call, even if Lee and EJ have shown some cohesion since coming together as a team.

RATING: **3/4

Post match, The Gates show respect to EJ and Lee, but the losers are sore, and they ambush The Gates. Gusty lol.

ON TO FINAL BATTLE WE OO!