Join 411’s Live ROH Final Battle Coverage

Well, this is the first time I've covered ROH live.

Full disclosure, since ROH returned with the Pure title tournament, I’ve not been keeping up with my ROH television watching… but I know this show wasn’t “as planned”, as EC3, Bandido, Flamita, and Kenny King all had to drop out of the show with issues surrounding ROH’s Covid protocols. That meant that the Jay Briscoe/EC3 match dropped off the card entirely, while Flamita and Bandido were set to team up with Rey Horus to defend their trios titles against Shane Taylor and his Soldiers of Savagery (Moses & Kaun).

Anyway, we’re coming from the UBMC Event Center in Baltimore in front of no fans, for what’ll be ROH’s first and last pay-per-view of the year. Commentary comes from Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman and Dalton Castle. Riccaboni addresses the card changes at the top of the show before running down what we will be seeing tonight.

Dak Draper vs. Tony Deppen vs. LSG vs. Josh Woods

Winner gets a shot at Dragon Lee’s TV title later on in the night…

Deppen and LSG get turfed outside before the bell as we’re told if there’s a 20-minute time limit draw, we get no TV title match tonight. Woods and Draper roll on the mat, but they break in the ropes… we wash, rinse and repeat as grappling didn’t seem to create much headway, but there’s a blind tag in from LSG… something that Deppen repeats seconds later as those two went at it.

LSG grabs the ropes to block an O’Connor roll, as Deppen then goes all lucha on us with roll throughs and backflips before a monkey flip was blocked. A neat floatover from Deppen gets him into place for a dropkick before LSG tosses him outside for a dropkick through the ropes. We’re under lucha rules, so Draper and Woods are now legal, with the pair going for flash pins as Deppen and LSG could only watch.

Woods falls outside, so Deppen takes over with a slap to Draper. He’s slapped back, but they pause for long enough for Deppen to come back… only to get booted away as he went for a springboard something or other. Draper measures up Deppen for a suplex, eventually landing it for a two-count, before he looked for a Magnum-KO… but LSG tags himself in, and promptly gets hot shotted to the outside. I guess Deppen’s legal again, as he’s ragdolled with a side Salto suplex attempt… Deppen grabs Draper’s leg to avoid being suplexed, but he’s just tossed aside.

Draper trash talks as Woods tried to get at him… and that distraction buys Deppen enough time to hit back, only to get dropkicked onto the apron as he was scaling the ropes. Draper superplexes Deppen back into the ring for a two-count, with Woods breaking it up, but he’s tossed outside just as quickly.

A missed knee drop from Draper gets Deppen some breathing space, but Deppen has to slip out of a slam, taking himself to the floor as LSG came back in, somersaulting over Draper to hit some jabs to start a series of strikes. LSG’s a house afire as he almost put away Draper… but Woods is in with a butterfly spinning suplex to start a brief Parade of Moves, ending with a spinning back suplex from Draper to Deppen.

That leaves LSG and Draper in the ring… LSG’s caught on the top rope as Draper looks for another superplex, but Woods is in to turn it into a Tower of Doom, triggering it with a German superplex. Woods is apparently legal now as he slugs it out with Draper, eventually catching Dak with a knee strike before a clothesline offered a response, with a Doctor bomb almost getting Draper the win.

From the kick-out, Woods goes for a submission, but the triangle choke came to nought as Woods pushed Draper outside… LSG takes advantage with a big splash, but Woods rolls outside, as Tony Deppen was in the right place at the right time to snatch the win with a roll-up. This was fine, but the lucha rules were a little clunky in places – but I’m all in on a Deppen/Dragon title match later! **¾

We’ve promo videos for tonight’s ROH title match, with Amy Rose narrating for her La Faccion Ingobernables cohort here. There’s going to be a lot of “I was locked away” promos throughout and after this pandemic, but they’re not passe yet!

Quinn McKay’s backstage in that mid-90s WWF set with the illuminated logo backdrop. She congratulates Deppen on fatherhood and his title shot… he tells us he’s here to show that he’s not a family, as we get those wild eyes.

More promos, this time with the Foundation as the Pure and tag titles are being defended tonight. Jonathan Gresham sorta dismisses Mark Briscoe and PCO as “not a team”, unlike he and Jay Lethal, with Jay vowing that they’ll have to wrestle for them. I mean, that’s the match, right?

We’re back with Quinn backstage. She’s with Shane Taylor, Moses and Kaun, and tells Shane Taylor’s crew that ROH have “bequeathed” the trios titles to Shane Taylor Promotions because of the missed defence. Shane doesn’t want to win them like that… so, no title change?

Commentary notes that Rey Horus is here, but doesn’t have a match. Much like Dalton Castle… so he leaves to warm up, as I guess we have a bonus match later?

Quinn’s back with Brian Johnson. He’s got Danhausen tonight, and Brian’s amped up with all the memories of Final Battles of old. He plans to end Danhausen tonight, and seems to be rather salty at the Internet fans for being fan-hausens.

We see Jay Briscoe arriving at the arena – having been told his match with EC3 is off… and then we get a promo video for the Righteous vs. the “original Kingdom” tag match later on.

Quinn’s back! She’s in a different part of the building looking for Jay Briscoe. She finds him in the corridors, with Jay accusing EC3 of “licking door handles as Jay goes walkies. He finds his brother Mark, and tries to get himself added to that match. Except Mark’s tagging with PCO, which leaves Jay out in the cold. Until he turned around and bumped into Shane Taylor, so I guess that’s another match too?

They run down the rules for the pure tag match, then give us a promo package… because that match is next!

Pure Rules: Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta vs. The Foundation (Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus)

This is the first ever Pure rules tag team match, and this is one for all of you sticklers. You can only tag hand-to-hand, while holding the ropes, and breaking up pins/submissions costs you one of your team’s three rope breaks. Do that with no rope breaks… and it’s a DQ.

To tell you how long it’s been since I last saw Rhett “regularly,” he was doing the “thrust is a must” gimmick. It’s been that long.

Williams and Yehi start as we throw back to the old Catch Point team from EVOLVE… Yehi looks to work Williams’ wrist early on, but Williams tags out to Titus, who leaps onto Yehi’s arm before taking him down to the mat. Yehi yanks the arm, then starts a brief chop exchange before he dropped down and locked in a Koji clutch, which forces Titus to burn a rope break some 90-seconds in.

Yehi stays on the arm and tags in Yuta, who hammerlocks Rhett’s arm, playing in for some World of Sport-inspired stuff before a single leg dropkick got a one-count. Williams is back in as some double-teaming led to a clothesline that took Yuta into a Cloverleaf, with Wheeler burning a rope break at the 3 minute mark.

Yuta tries to chop back in, but Williams instead hits back with a back suplex as Titus returned to hit a forearm to the back. A gutwrench suplex gets a one-count on Yuta, so Williams returned… except it wasn’t a hand-to-hand tag, so the referee enforces the rules, buying Yuta time to tag in Yehi… who went for a German suplex, but Williams goes to the ropes as we keep the break-per-90-seconds cadence here.

Yehi gets that German suplex in anyway, before a Koji clutch trapped Titus in the middle of the ring. A knee drop from Williams breaks up the hold, and costs them their final rope break as we cross the five minute mark. Yuta breaks up a pin seconds later, leaving his team with one break… but it’s the Ys who looked to push ahead, with Yuta’s springboard crossbody getting a one-count out of Rhett.

Titus dropkicks Yuta off the middle turnbuckle, sending him outside as the ref starts a count-out… giving us time to replay the dropkick. Yehi’s fed up of waiting and rolls Yuta back inside so he could tag in… Williams is back as Catch Point went back at it again with elbows… Yehi’s stomps looked to stun Williams, but “Hot Sauce” is back before his piledriver attempt ended with him getting charged into the corner.

Williams elbows out of the corner as he knocks Yuta off the apron… but Yehi pulls him into a Koji clutch, with no rope breaks available to save him… Rhett Titus runs in instinctively to break it up, but he stops as that would have been a DQ. Williams got to the ropes, but it means nothing as Titus was in a Dragon sleeper on the outside, before he got free and lawn-darted Yuta into the move to break it up. A technicality.

Yehi’s annoyed, but he just plants Williams with a brainbuster for a near-fall, before Williams forearms his way free. Titus and Yuta are back, with the pair trading crucifixes for two-counts, before a backbreaker from Rhett was turned into a spinning back suplex for another near-fall. Yuta’s atomic drop and enziguiri builds momentum before a German suplex gets another near-fall.

Another tag brings in Yehi, Titus doesn’t notice it as he’s subject to some double-teaming, before Yuta tagged back in to hit a big splash for another two-count. Titus escapes a back suplex though, before tagging out… Yuta’s cornered and booted before a lariat from Williams drew a near-fall for the Foundation tandem. A death valley driver follows, again for a near-fall with Yehi not wasting his team’s final rope break, before a piledriver from Williams forces Yehi to break the pin.

From there, Williams goes for a crossface, but Yuta tries to roll into a pin… Williams kicks out, then reapplies it. The ropes can’t save Yuta, as Williams pushes on the ropes for more leverage to force the submission. This was a real good tag match to tempt you into buying the full show, but they really need to avoid the temptation to overdo the pure rules in tag matches – a novelty that could wear off quick. ***½

ROH World Tag Team Championship: Mark Briscoe & PCO vs. The Foundation (Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham) (c)

We’re opening the PPV portion with a tag title match!