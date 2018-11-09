Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Join 411’s LIVE ROH Global Wars 2018: Buffalo Coverage

November 9, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
ROH Global Wars

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results
I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– My review of the Lewiston show is at this link.

– My review of the Lowell show is at this link.

– You can check out my top 49 matches of OCTOBER list at this link.

– Kaz & Daniels kick off the show. Sky isn’t here tonight; he’s attending a wedding the bridesmaid’s don’t know what they are in for. He sent a text for the crowd, “this is the worst town I’ve ever been in.” Daniels then puts over Buffalo as a bad town with badass wrestling fans. He discusses the Thousand Oaks shooting, saying that ROH, their SoCal sons, and everyone here love them. They shout out an SCU in tribute.

article topics :

ROH, ROH Global Wars, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading