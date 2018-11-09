Join 411’s LIVE ROH Global Wars 2018: Buffalo Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– My review of the Lewiston show is at this link.

– My review of the Lowell show is at this link.

– You can check out my top 49 matches of OCTOBER list at this link.

– Kaz & Daniels kick off the show. Sky isn’t here tonight; he’s attending a wedding the bridesmaid’s don’t know what they are in for. He sent a text for the crowd, “this is the worst town I’ve ever been in.” Daniels then puts over Buffalo as a bad town with badass wrestling fans. He discusses the Thousand Oaks shooting, saying that ROH, their SoCal sons, and everyone here love them. They shout out an SCU in tribute.