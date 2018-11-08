Join 411’s LIVE ROH Global Wars 2018: Lowell Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

– Taven says the last time he was here, Castle refused to defend the ROH Title against him. The conspiracy is dead, the Sox are the champions, and he’s the real world champion.

Matt Taven vs. BUSHI : They lock up and Taven overpowers BUSHI to begin. BUSHI picks up the pace, hits a RANA, but gets dumped to the floor. Taven follows with the dropkick, and slams BUSHI to the barricade. BUSHI then whips him to the barricade and they trade strikes on the floor. Taven back in as BUSHI chills, and then hits an apron DDT to cut off Taven. Back in and BUSHI works the shirt choke. He follows with strikes, but Taven fires back and hits just the tip and lays in ground and pound. He then hits a suplex for 2 and grounds the action. Taven follows with a flurry of strikes and a DDT for 2. Enziguri by Taven, but BUSHI hits one of his own and follows with kicks and heads up for the missile dropkick. The fisherman’s neck breaker gets 2. They trade kicks, BUSHI takes Taven down and BUSHI uses the ref as a shield, Taven avoids the mist, hits kick of the king and the climax for the win. Matt Taven defeated BUSHI @ 7:00 via pin

– Rhett Titus and his speedo arrive to do a posing routine to some sultry music.

Juice Robinson & Dalton Castle vs. Bruiser & Milonas : Juice and Castle make a majestic entrance. Juice and Bruiser to begin. They lock up, Bruiser backs him off to the ropes, and Juice works a side headlock. Bruiser fights him off but Juice hits a running elbow and senton for 2. Bruiser cuts him off and follows with rights. Bruiser attacks a boy and castle tags in and rolls up Bruiser for 2. Juice & Castle dump the Bruiser, Milonas in and they work him over with jabs. Milonas finally falls onto Castle and smothers him. Juice tries to roll him off, and the boys are in to help, but only fan. Juice gets the ref to help and Bruiser is now in and drinks a beer and they finally save Castle after an eternity. Milonas looks to attack Juice, but Juice follows with running strikes. Milonas fights off pulp friction and follows with a corner splash. The bouncers work double teams and Milonas hits a running cross body for 2. Bruiser tags in and bites Juice and follows with a suplex for 2. Milonas tags in and Bruiser hits a Samoan drop and Milonas hits his back splash for 2. Juice finally avoids an attack and tags in Castle. Castle runs wild and hits clotheslines. Bruiser fighst off bangarang. Heads up top and is cut off with a knee strike and one to Milonas on the floor. The suicide dive follows and back in they work double teams and suplex Milonas onto Bruiser for 2. Milonas cuts off Castle on the floor and back in the veg-o-matic misses. Juice rolls up Bruiser for 2. Pulp friction finishes it. Juice Robinson & Dalton Castle defeated Bruiser & Milonas @ 11:37 via pin

Frankie Kazarian vs. Flip Gordon : They work through a fun series of counters and near falls to begin. They do it again and end in a standoff. They lock up; Kaz looks to ground things, and Gordon fires up and hits the dropkick. Gordon hits a boot and hits the springboard missile dropkick. Kaz counters the missile dropkick and hits the Jerry Lynn leg drop in the ropes. Kaz follows with a Russian leg sweep, and the cover gets 2. The suplex connects and that also gets 2. Kaz now rolls into a wacky lucha like submission, it looks cool, but Gordon kicks his way out. Kaz dropkicks him to the floor, and follows with a slingshot RANA to the floor. Back in and the slingshot DDT connects and that gets 2. Gordon picks up the pace, hits a PELE and springboard spear. They trade strikes now, lighting each other up and Gordon hits a scorpion kick and does the deal with the falcon arrow for 2. Gordon then slingshots into a cutter for a good near fall. Kaz takes him up top, follows him up, and Gordon fights him off and they keep fighting and Gordon hits a Cheeky Nandos and corner dropkick. Kaz cuts him off with a code breaker for 2. They work back to the ropes and Gordon hits kinder surprise. The 450eats knees and Kaz cradles him but Gordon counters out and they trade pin attempts until Gordon cradles him for the win. Flip Gordon defeated Kaz @ 10:40 via pin

– Brandi joins commentary.

Sumie Sakai vs. Jenny Rose : They lock up and work for position. They trade shoulder tackles, and Sakai follows with a dropkick. Rose cuts her off until Sakai hits a dropkick for 2. Rose follows with a suplex for 2. The bow and arrow follows, and Rose then stuns her off the ropes and covers for 2. Sakai fires back and looks for an arm bar, Rose fights and makes the ropes. Sakai hits a dropkick and then a dropkick from the apron. Rose slams her to the barricade, and follows with a spear on the floor. Back in and Rose heads up top. The clothesline follows for 2. Sakai fights back with a victory roll for 2. Rose follows with a German for 2. Rose now runs into a snap Saito suplex and both are down. They trade strikes and chops, Rose fires up and Sakai hits another Saito suplex and running knee strike for 2. Rose counters smash mouth for 2. Sakai follows with a neck breaker, misses a charge and Rose hits the code breaker. They battle up top and Sakai hits the RANA into the cradle for the win. Sumie Sakai defeated Jenny Rose @ 8:50 via pin

Jay Briscoe vs. C : Jay attacks and they brawl to the floor to begin. Back in and Sky fires back with ground and pound. The RANA follows and Sky lays in more rights. Jay cuts him off with a dropkick and back to the floor they go. Sky hits a suplex and they fight back into the ring. Jay lays the boots to Sky and chokes him out. He follows with uppercuts and former clothesline and basement dropkick for 2. They trade strikes, but Jay rakes the eyes and grounds things. Sky tries to fire up to his feet, and scores with a neck breaker. Back to the feet and they trade strikes and Jay lays in kicks. Sky fires back, hits knee strike and a code breaker for 2. Jay hits the big lariat and neck breaker for 2. Sky fights off the Jay driller and gets a cradle for 2. The double stomp follows and the cutter follows for 2. Sky takes him up top and follows, but Mark arrives and distracts the ref, and Kaz arrives to take him out. Jay gets a chair and Sky cradles him for the win. Scorpio Sky defeated Jay Briscoe @ 10:00 via pin

EVIL & SANADA vs. Bully Ray & Silas Young : Young and SANADA begin, they lock up and they work into some counters and work into a standoff. Young and Bully argue and Young wants a handshake with SANADA, but he had his fingers crossed and attacks. SANADA cuts him off with a dropkick and Bully bitches at Young and tags in. Bully chops EVIL, and he wants in now. EVIL tags in and attacks with kicks. He works a side headlock, but Bully shoes him away and hits a shoulder tackle. EVIL charges and Bully mows him down. Bully misses a charge and EVIL runs him over this time. He hits another shoulder tackle, and looks for a slam but Bully cuts him off and tags in Young. EVIL quickly cuts him off with a side slam and hits kicks as Bully tags in. EVIL works mounted strikes and that’s when Bully attacks and the heels hit a doomsday device on EVIL. Young lays the boots to EVIL as Bully talks shit. Bully tags back in and stomps away at EVIL. He follows with jabs, EVIL fires back but collapses on the slam attempt. Bully heads up top and SANADA distracts him, allowing EVIL to slam him off the ropes. Wholesale changes to Young and SANADA. SANADA runs wild with dropkicks and works into counters with Young and the TKO follows for 2. EVIL takes Bully to the floor, follows and rakes Bully’s eyes. SANADA locks Young up in the paradise lock. Bully in and makes the save. EVIL attacks, but Bully lariats Young and LIJ double suplex Bully. The magic killer finishes Young. EVIL & SANADA defeated Bully Ray & Silas Young @ 12:55 via pin

– Young & Bully argue post match, and Young walks away.

Non-Title Match: TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Christopher Daniels : Thy lock up and Cobb overpowers him right away. Cobb now grounds things, but Daniels counters and works into a side headlock. Cobb escapes and mows down Daniels. Cobb follows with strikes, Daniels picks up the pace and punches Cobb, it has no effect and Cobb level him with a clothesline and lays in head butts. Cobb again grounds the action, but Daniels fires back with kicks but Cobb cuts him off with a dropkick and hits the delayed superplex for 2. The standing moonsault connects and that gets 2. Daniels fires back, hits enziguris and an Arabian press to the floor. Back in and Cobb hits a huge release German and running uppercut for 2. Daniels hits a desperation STO and transitions into he koji clutch. Cobb powers out but Daniels cradles him for 2. Daniels takes him up top and hits the RANA, Angel’s wings connects but Cobb kicks out at 1! Daniels follows with strikes, Cobb fires back and hits the swinging suplex and tour of the islands for the win. TV Champion Jeff Cobb defeated Christopher Daniels @ 8:30 via pin