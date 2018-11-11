Join 411’s LIVE ROH Global Wars 2018: Toronto Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

STARTING AT 7PM ET

Final Battle Women’s Title Qualifier: Karen Q vs. Kaitlin Diemond : Kelly Klein and her complete lack of charisma are on commentary. They lock up, Diemond takes early control and grounds Karen. Karen counters out, lays in strikes, but Diemond follows with arm drags and a dropkick for 2. Diemond misses the charge, and Karen cuts her off as Sumie Sakai comes out to watch the match. Karen lays in strikes and maintains control, and the back handspring elbow and spinning elbow and running kick all connect. The XPLODER gets 2. Diemond fights back, lays in kicks and a bicycle kick and the cover gets 2. Diemond follows with a side effect and that gets 2. Karen cuts that off, but Diemond locks on Billy Goat’s curse and Cabana is insulted by this move thievery. Karen escapes, hits a full nelson slam and the spring roll for the win. Karen Q defeated Kaitlin Diemond @ 6:20 via submission

– Madison Rayne & Karen Q have qualified for the four-way women’s title match. Champion Sumie Sakai & the winner of Rose vs. Klein will join the. Post match, Klein attacks Sumie and Karen joins in. Madison Rayne makes the save and all four brawl, including a high cross to the floor onto the pile by Sumie.

– Rhett Titus, his speedo, and sultry music arrive for a pose down.