Join 411’s LIVE ROH Masters of the Craft 2019 Coverage

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Rhett Titus : They lock up, working to the ropes and break. Cobb starts to overpower Titus, and taking control with ease. The dropkick follows. Titus tries to fight back, and then dropkicks Cobb to the floor. Titus then comes up short on a plancha, Cobb tried to catch him, but Titus ate the floor big time. Titus manages to post him and looks to be ok. This allows Titus to take control, grounding Cobb. Cobb’s nose is bleeding, and he fires up and lays in clotheslines and suplexes. The Samoan drop connects but he misses the standing moonsault. Cobb then cuts him off with a dropkick, and hits the delayed superplex for2. The standing moonsault follows for 2 again. Titus fires back with kicks, and covers for 2. The x-factor gets 2. Titus follows with more kicks, Cobb cuts him off with rolling gut wrench suplexes, and the tour of the islands finishes it. Champion Jeff Cobb defeated Rhett Titus @ 9:45 via pin

Jenny Rose vs. Holidead : Holidead overpowers Rose to begin. They lock up and work to the ropes, Rose works into a sleeper, but Holidead escapes and follows with elbow strikes. Rose lays in strikes, but Holidead hits a shoulder tackle. Rose cuts her off with a bulldog, and dropkicks her to the floor. The Allure arrives, distracting Rose and allowing Holidead to attack. Holidead follows with strikes, and then covers for 2. Rose gets the sunset flip for 2. Holidead follows with strikes, but Rose fights off the pump handle slam once, but Holidead gets it and covers for 2. Holidead lays the boots to her, lays in strikes, and then works a chinlock. Rose makes the ropes, fires back and follows with a German for 2. Holidead fights and hits the spinebuster for 2. Rose fights out and hits the victory roll for 2. Two spears follow and Holidead kicks out. The unprettier follows and Holidead yells a lot. She heads up top, but misses the leg drop. Rose hits the code breaker and uranage for the win. Jenny Rose defeated Holidead @ 9:00 via pin

The Briscoes, Shane Taylor, & Silas Young vs. The Bouncers & Coast to Coast : Silas & Ali begin. They lock up and work into counters. Ali grounds things, but Silas counters back and gets a takedown. Jay tags in and Ali lays in strikes. They trade, hitting kicks and it breaks down. LSG & Taylor tag in, LSG slaps him and follows with rights until Taylor hits a shoulder tackle. Milonas tags in and the big boys collide. They do again, and Taylor lays in big rights but Milonas slams him. Silas tags in and so does Bruiser. They lock up, Bruiser lays in strikes and it beaks down into a big brawl. They spill to the floor and continue fighting, and back in, LSG works over Mark. LSG hits the dump slam, and Ali hits the catatonic. Jay in and cuts off Ali. Milonas in and the Briscoes attack, but Milonas hits a running cross body on both. Silas cut him off, hits knee strikes and a DDT. Bruiser back in and hits the stuff DDT. Taylor hits him with a knee strike and then wipes out Milonas with an apron cannonball. Tope by Ali, but Mark hits a moonsault onto the pile on the floor. LSG now follows with a big dive. Silas follows with a moonsault to the floor. Bruiser up top, and sorta hits a dive but they really didn’t catch him. Milonas up top, Taylor cuts him off and hits a powerbomb. C2C cut him off, work over Silas, and the Briscoes make the save. They take out C2C, and redneck boogie follows for 2. The bouncers take control and last call connects for 2. Taylor in as it breaks down, but Milonas catches and powerslams him. Silas dumps him, C2C get cut off and Taylor hits greetings from 216 for the win. The Briscoes, Shane Taylor, & Silas Young defeated The Bouncers & Coast to Coast @ 14:00 via pin

Rush vs. Soberano Jr. : They lock up and work into counters, and Soberano hits a dropkick. The enziguri and tornillo follow. Rush cuts him off with a dropkick and chops, kicks him in the face, and tranquilos. Rush grounds things and starts attacking the mask. Soberano fires back, hits a dropkick, but Rush dumps him and follows. He whips him to the barricade a few times. Back in and Rush hits the bulls horns and Soberano is done. Rush defeated Soberano Jr. @ 3:45 via pin

Caristico vs. Bandido vs. PJ Black vs. Flip Gordon : They brawl to begin, Caristico picks up the pace and runs wild. The high cross and head scissors follows. Black to the floor and Caristico & Bandido trade chops, they work into flippy doos and Bandido takes Caristico to the floor. Gordon in and Black flies in to wipe them out. Gordon battles back, hits an enziguri, and follows with a missile dropkick. Bandido cuts off the dive, and Caristico flies in with a missile dropkick on both. Gordon dumps him, and Bandido joins him back in. They then hit dives and then go face to face. They trade chops, work into counters, and work into a stand off. Bandido attacks, Black in and Bandido cuts off Gordon and take him up top. Caristico and Bandido trade chops, and then attack Gordon in the corner. They superplex him into a Black powerbomb for 2. Bandido and Gordon battle up top, and Black hits a spider German. Caristico in and dropkicks Black. Bandido hits him with an enziguri, but Caristico hits a run up Spanish fly; 450 by Gordon and then a 450 by Black follows for 2. Black follows with a springboard moonsault for 2. The double stomp follows for 2 on Bandido. He then collapses, trying to work a double submission, Gordon back in and Black suplexes him for 2. Black dumps Gordon and follows with a suicide dive. Bandido follows with a top, and Caristico hits the run up high cross onto the pile. Caristico climbs into the crowd but Black cuts him off. They brawl with Bandido, and Gordon flies from the ring with a springboard attack to wipe them all out. Back in and it completely breaks down, destroyer by Caristico, and he heads up top. Bandido cuts him off, and hits the fall away moonsault slam for 2. Gordon spears Black, but Bandido hits the 21 plex for the win. Bandido defeated Caristico, PJ Black, & Flip Gordon @ 14:40 via pin

30-Minute Iron Man Tag #1 Contenders Match: Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal vs. Mark Haskins & Tracy Williams : Haskins & jay begin. They lock up and work to the ropes. They work into some slick counters, and then break clean. Gresham & Williams tag in, they lock up and work into counters, looking to ground the action. Jay tags back in, grounding Williams and Williams fights to his feet and slams Jay. They lock up, working into standing switches and Jay grounds things. Jay lays in chops, Williams returns fire, and follows with arm drags. Gresham and Haskins tag in, and Haskins grounds things. They trade strikes, chops, and Gresham follows with kicks. Haskins battles back and Williams tags in and attacks Gresham as Lifeblood works double teams. Haskins targets the arm, grounding Gresham and maintaining control as he tags in Williams. Gresham fires back with chops, but Williams stops that and locks on a modified koji clutch. Lifeblood then follows with double teams, and then Haskins grounds things again. Gresham counters out, but Haskins hits knee strikes and Williams hits the senton atomico. Jay tags in and takes over on Williams, hitting the hip toss and dropkick. The suplex follows for 2. Gresham tags in and starts working the knee of Williams. Williams escapes with ground and pound, but Jay cuts him off and locks on the figure four. Williams fights, and makes the ropes. Haskins tags in, runs wild on Gresham and locks on the arm bar. Gresham fights and finally makes the ropes. Haskins takes out Jay, dumps Gresham and then hits a suicide dive and then another. Back in and hits the driver for 2. Haskins takes out Jay, Williams gets cutoff as Gresham attack the knee. Gresham gets cut off and Gresham taps to the sharpshooter at 18:40, 1-0 Lifeblood. Jay in with Williams, they trade strikes, chops, and Jay lights him up but Williams hits a spinebuster for 2. Haskins tags in, double teams follow and Haskins covers for 2. The dropkick follows and Haskins covers for 2. Haskins locks on the rear naked choke, grounding Jay. Haskins follows with knee strikes, Williams tags in and grounds Jay. He fights to his feet, they trade strikes, and Haskins tags in and lays in uppercuts on Jay. They fight over a suplex, which Haskins finally hits for 2. Williams back in, but Jay fights off the double teams and lays in chops. Lifeblood cuts him off, and Williams hits the Spicolli driver for 2. They dump Gresham, but he sneaks back in and hits a German. The Cornette cutter even things up at 1-1 @ 26:25. Williams cuts off the second Cornette cutter, he and Haskins run through double teams and Haskins locks on the sharpshooter. Lethal takes out Williams, and Gresham counters into a cradle on Haskins to go up 2-1 @ 28:30. Final minute now, Gresham fights for his life and to keep the advantage, but Haskins gets the figure four. Jay tags in and hits the top rope elbow for 2 and time expires. Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal defeated Mark Haskins & Tracy Williams @ 30:00 via 2-1

NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. Colt Cabana : Camille is out with Aldis. They lock up, and Cabana hits a shoulder tackle. Cabana frustrates Aldis, dancing around a bit, and then starts outwrestling Aldis. They trade chops, and Cabana takes him down and then dumps him to the floor. Cabana follows and gets posted. Back in and Aldis follows with a suplex for 2. Cabana fires back, but Aldis hits a lariat for 2. Aldis now heads up top, but Cabana cuts him off and hits the press slam. The head scissors follows and then the flying asshole lands for 2. Elbows by Cabana, he heads up top and Aldis crotches him. Aldis follows him up, but Cabana fights him off and the double jump splash eats knees. Cabana cradles Aldis for 2, and locks on Cubs win. Aldis fights and makes the ropes. Cabana follows with rights & chops, but Aldis cuts him off with a tombstone. Aldis up top and the elbow drop connects for 2. Cabana fires up and connects with the springboard moonsault press. Scurll arrives, and steals the NWA Championship. Camille cuts him off, Aldis attacks, but Cabana takes him out. Scurll attacks cabana for the DQ. Colt Cabana defeated Champion Nick Aldis @ 10:11 via pin

– Scurll lays out Aldis post match,

– Dalton Castle arrives and teases talking, but leaves.