Join 411’s LIVE ROH Road to G1 Supercard Coverage

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Rush vs. Tracy Williams : They lock up, working into some back and forth until Rush hits a shoulder tackle. He follows with a jumping knee strike, and they then brawl to the floor. They fire up and trade chops until Rush slams Williams into the barricade. The head butt follows, but Williams battles back and slams him to the barricade. Back in and Rush takes control back, he celebrates and Williams fires back and they trade chops. Rush works him over in the corner and then tranqillos. Williams cuts him off and follows with a missile dropkick. He lays in forearms and machinegun chops, and Rush spits at him so he decapitates him with a lariat. The Spicolli driver follows for 2. Williams follows with forearm, but Rush folds him up with a German and then a brainbuster for 2. They work up top, but Williams hits the head butt and buckle DDT. Deep impact follows for 2. Williams back up top, gets cut off and Rush hits the superplex for 2. Rush now heads up top, but misses the senton. Williams goes back to the high-risk district, has to roll through and then gets suplexed into the buckles by Rush. Rush hits the bull’s horns and finishes Williams. Rush defeated Tracy Williams @ 12:20 via pin

– Dalton Castle arrived and wants Rush at his best at MSG, because he plans on hurting him and winning.

– Rhett Titus arrives and poses before joining commentary.