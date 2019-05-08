Join 411’s Live ROH War of The Worlds Buffalo Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– Ian Riccaboni & Colt Cabana are on commentary.

PJ Black vs. Alex Coughlin : They lock up and work into counters, with Coughlin grounding the action. Black counters out but Coughlin picks the leg and works into an STF variation. Black makes the ropes, and then follows with a shoulder tackle and hip toss. Coughlin fires back with chops, they trade and Coughlin then works him over in the corner. Black cuts him off and works into a modified Gory special and slams him down, covering for 2. The cradle then follows for 2. They trade strikes and chops, and Black grounds things. Back to the feet and they trade chops and strikes. Black takes control, working him over in the corner. He follows with kicks and Coughlin follows with a dropkick and gut wrench follows. They have some miscommunication and Coughlin then rolls through on the cross body for 2. Black hits a superkick, and the double stomp moonsault follows for the win. PJ Black defeated Alex Coughlin @ 7:30 via pin

Champion Kelly Klein vs. Kate Carney : The bell rings and Allure arrive. They join commentary as they ignore the match. Ian bails and Carney attacks Kelly. She lays the boots to her and follows with a clothesline. Carney grounds the action, Kelly fights to her feet and gets slammed back down and Carney covers for 2. Carney hits a sloppy elbow and DDT for 2. She dumps Kelly and follows. She slams Kelly to the apron and follows with strikes. She misses a charge and posts herself. Back in and Carney follows with rights, Kelly fires up and cuts her off. The fall away slam follows for 2. Kelly misses a charge and Carney follows with strikes. Carney then heads up top and Kelly cuts her off and follows her up. Carney fights her off but runs into a clothesline and K power finishes it. Champion Kelly Klein defeated Kate Carney @ 7:20 via pin

– Kelly calls out Allure, but they bail.

– Rhett Titus arrives to pose.

TK O’Ryan and Vinny Marsgelia vs. Clark Connors and Karl Fredericks : Connors and O’Ryan begin. Connors looks to ground things, and then takes O’Ryan to the corner. They work into counters and Connors works a grounded head scissors. O’Ryan escapes with strikes, but Connors takes him down. O’Ryan follows with chops, and Connors then fires back and lays in uppercuts. Karl tags in and they work double teams. Vinny tags in and they work into standing switches. Vinny grounds things and then back to the feet and Karl takes him down and looks for an arm bar, but Vinny escapes and tags in O’Ryan. Karl fights them off and dumps Vinny and lays in chops on O’Ryan. Connors tags in and they double team O’Ryan. Quick tags follow and then a double tackle follows for 2. Vinny tags in and the Kingdom follows with double teams for 2. O’Ryan follows with chops and strikes. Connors fires back, knocks Vinny to the floor and O’Ryan cuts him off. The clothesline follows for 2. O’Ryan grounds things, Connors fights to his feet and Vinny tags in and the Kingdom follows with double teams for 2. Connors hits a desperation dropkick and hits a spear and tags in Karl. He follows with chops, and then a dropkick. He runs wild on O’Ryan and Vinny with corner splashes and a spinebuster, and then the crab. Vinny attacks and Connors spears him. Vinny breaks up the crab and hits a side effect. The house of a thousand horses on both follows and the Kingdom wins. TK O’Ryan & Vinny Marsgelia defeated Clark Connors & Karl Fredericks @ 10:33 via pin