Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. This week on TNA iMPACT, Jason Hotch, Leon Slater, and Laredo Kid battle for a shot at the X Division Championship, Eric Young and Josh Alexander will go head-to-head, ABC face the legendary Hardys, Wendy Choo, Rosemary, and Tasha Steelz, accompanied by Alisha Edwards, take on Masha Slamovich, Sol Ruca, and TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and more. So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: October 3rd, 2024

Match 1: Wendy Choo, Rosemary and Tasha Steelz (w/ Alisha Edwards) vs. Masha Slamovich, Sol Ruca and Jordynne Grace

Rosemary runs into Sol Ruca in the corner, but Sol hits a back elbow and hits the Sol Snatcher. Masha gets the tag and hits a running upper knee on Tasha in the corner followed by a big boot. Tasha goes for a bulldog but gets dumped by Masha and eats a powerbomb, but Wendy Choo breaks up the pin and eats a Snowplow for her effort. Jordynne Grace tags herself in and hits a Juggernaut Driver on Tasha for the win.

Result: Masha Slamovich, Sol Ruca and Jordynne Grace def. Wendy Choo, Rosemary and Tasha Steelz by pinfall

Rating: ***

After the match, Masha doesn’t seem happy with Jordynne because she feels she had the match won before Jordynne tagged herself in.

Gia Miller walks up to Josh Alexander who was with Sinner and Saint. Josh says what happened to Steve Maclin and Eric Young wouldn’t have if they would’ve minded their business. He says he found some new blood because he’s thinking about the future. He says they are the future and they are the Northern Armory. He tells Gia to get a good look at a masterclass at wiping the floor with a “TNA legend”.

Nic Nemeth comes out and says he will defend his World Championship against Joe Hendry. The fans chant “We believe”. Joe Hendry makes his entrance. Joe Hendry says this isn’t just another song release or viral post, this is 11 years in the making. He says Nic Nemeth has been a World Champion wherever he’s been. He says there are two worlds the entire world is chanting and that’s not “Nic Nemeth”, it’s “Joe Hendry”. Nic Nemeth says Shawn Michaels believes in Joe Hendry. Joe Hendry says there are a lot of legends that believes in him but there’s one who believes in Nic. He asks what John Layfield going to do at Bound For Glory. Nic Nemeth says he doesn’t need to worry about John Layfield. He says he doesn’t plan on losing his title. First Class comes out. AJ Francis comes out and says First Class is the main event of Bound For Glory. He says anyone with half a brain knows that he made Joe Hendry. He says before he faced Joe Hendry was on the preshow, and now he’s in the main event of Bound For Glory. He said they started believing in him after he made a song about him. Joe asks which song is he talking about, “Can you please get fired” or “You are, you are, banned from diving”. AJ Francis says he had respect for Nic Nemeth, but the perpetual main event is always First Class. Nic Nemeth says he’s famously a nice guy and if only he could find a tag team partner and prove that. Santino Marella comes out and books Joe Hendry, Nic Nemeth vs. First Class.

We see a backstage vignette of Ash by Elegance giving Heather Reckless a makeover and Ash is pissed off at Heather’s sense of fashion. Ash and the Personal Concierge talk about her getting botox and chant “botox”.

Match 2: Josh Alexander (w/ Sinner and Saint) vs. Eric Young

Eric Young hits and goes for an elbow drop but Icarus distracts the referee. Josh followed Eric the top rope, but Eric drops him and hits the elbow drop for two. Eric Young hits a German Suplex and goes for a piledriver and Icarus tries to interfere while Travis was distracting the referee, but Eric Young takes care of him. Travis interferes and hits a single leg dropkick and Josh pins Eric Young with a jacknife pin.

Result: Josh Alexander def. Eric Young by pinfall

Rating: ***

After the match, Eric Young goes after Northern Armory until they take him down. We see Maclin tied up and taken out backstage. Sinner and Saint wrap a chair around Eric’s leg and Josh Alexander hits a knee off the second rope onto it.

Gia Miller walks up to Jordynne Grace backstage and Jordynne says she’s looking for Masha and walks into a room with red light and sees a bunch of photos of Knockouts marked with an “X” and sees her photo amongst them.