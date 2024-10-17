Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, Mike Bailey defends his X Division Championship against rising star Leon Slater, Matt Cardona takes on TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth in a ‘Pick Your Poison’ match, Rhino and PCO battle under No DQ rules with both the TNA Digital Media Title and the International Championship on the line, Steve Maclin addresses the iMPACT audience and more. So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: October 17th, 2024

Location: Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Rhino vs. PCO in a ‘Pick Your Poison’ match for the TNA Digital Media and the International Championships

PCO throws Rhino into the ring post and back into the ring. PCO smashes a trash can onto Rhino and chokeslams him onto the trash can. Rhino goes outside the ring and PCO goes for a suicide dive but Rhino smashes the trash can onto his head and throws him back into the ring and covers him for two. Rhino sets up the trash can in the corner and whips PCO into it but PCO reverses it. PCO sets up two chairs and sets Rhino onto it and goes to the top rope but Rhino catches him and powerbombs him onto the chairs for two. Rhino goes under the ring and pulls out a table. He sets up the table in the corner and looks to Gore PCO into it but PCO moves out of the way and Rhino crashes into it. PCO hits the PCOSault for the win.

Result: PCO def. Rhino to retain the TNA Digital Media and the International Championships

Rating: ***

Gia Miller is backstage with Nic Nemeth. Nic Nemeth says he is not worried. He says he dreams about big nights like this. He said he went to Santino Marella and said he wants to put the title on the line, but Santino did not want to compromise the Bound For Glory main event. He said he’s going to do what he does best, steal the show and beat Matt Cardona.