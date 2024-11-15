Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, TNA fans! It's Thursday and that means it's time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! Tonight on iMPACT, Mike Santana and KC Navarro go head-to-head, Brian Brian Myers steps into the ring with Nic Nemeth, Rosemary returns to action, Ryan Nemeth and Joe Hendry settle the score, Josh Alexander, Judas Icarus, and Travis Williams prepare to take on Eric Young, Steve Maclin, and Jonathan Gresham, Alan Angels and Jake Crist return to TNA as a team to take on The Rascalz and more.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: November 14th, 2024

Location: Crown Arena in Fayetteville, NC

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Mike Santana vs. KC Navarro

Navarro runs towards Santana but gets chopped. Santana throws Navarro towards the ropes but Navarro catches on like a spider. Santana throws him out but AJ Francis catches him. Santana gets in AJ’s face but Navarro hits a Suicide Dive. Navarro runs towards Santana who flips over and hits a boot. Navarro with a hurrancanrana on the ropes and hits a 305. Navarro goes for a cutter but Santana flips him over. Santana catches Navarro and hits a sit-out powerbomb for two. Santana hits Spin The Block for the win.

Result: Mike Santana def. KC Navarro by pinfall

Rating: ***

Gia Miller is backstage with Nic and Ryan Nemeth. Nic says title on the line or not, he’s a fighting champion. He says as champ, he will be representing properly. He says everyone knows what happens when The System is involved. He says at Turning Point, he is stealing the show and staying champion. Ryan says the video Joe Hendry posted is ruining his life.

We see a recap of Trent Seven turning on Mike Bailey.

Gia Miller is backstage with Trent Seven and The Hardys confront him. They get into a brawl and Santino Marella comes in between to stop them.

Match 2: Alan Angels and Jake Crist vs. The Rascalz

Alan Angels whips Trey Miguel into the ropes but Trey counters with a German Suplex. Wentz gets the tag and he dumps Crist face first. Wentz rolls Crist from the corner and rolls him over followed by a standing shooting star. Trey gets the tag and he goes to the top rope but Angels trips him. Angels gets the tag and hits the splash and goes for a pin but Wentz breaks it up. Wentz is launched into both Angels and Crist in the corner. Wentz hits Feed ‘Em To The Lions onto Crist and Miguel pins him for the win.

Result: The Rascalz def. Alan Angels and Jake Crist by pinfall

Rating: ***½

We see a vignette with Spitfire and Jody Threat calls Heather by Elegance “Mini Me” and says she’s going to make sure Ash by Elegance’s life in plastic isn’t fantastic.

Match 3: Josh Alexander, Judas Icarus, and Travis Williams vs. Eric Young, Steve Maclin, and Jonathan Gresham

Gresham gets sandwiched in the corner with a dropkick and kick combo. Josh Alexander goes for the C4 Spike but Gresham reverses into a pin for two. Gresham goes to the top rope but Icarus dives and trips him. They hit Sudden Silence and Josh goes for the pin but Maclin breaks it up. Maclin gets a dropkick in the face. Eric Young gets the tag and he hits a Death Valley Driver on Josh Alexander. Maclin gets the tag and he hits Crosshairs on Josh Alexander. Eric Young goes to the top rope for an Elbiw Drop but Maclin is punching Josh Alexander. Josh hits the C4 Spike on Maclin for the win.

Result: Josh Alexander, Judas Icarus, and Travis Williams def. Eric Young, Steve Maclin, and Jonathan Gresham by pinfall

Rating: ***¾

Kazarian is backstage and he says that the only thing that matters is the Call Your Shot trophy. He says he beat Rhino on the same day as he went into the TNA Hall Of Fame. Rhino comes in and says he doesn’t need a trophy to prove that he can beat his ass.

Steve Maclin runs into Santino Marella backstage and he tells him that this thing with Josh Alexander is far from over. He walks into Eric Young and Eric Young tells him he needs to start trusting and this is on him.

Match 4: Ryan Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry

Joe Hendry gets on the mic and says Ryan Nemeth is angry because of the Ryan Nemeth story that aired last week. He shows the director’s cut of the Ryan Nemeth story and it’s just as long as the last one. Ryan Nemeth goes on the attack on Joe Hendry. He gets Hendry in a chinlock. Ryan Nemeth hits a neckbreaker and goes to the top rope but Joe Hendry takes him down. Hendry hits punches followed by clotheslines and the Fallaway Slam followed by a kip-up. Hendry hits the Standing Ovation for the win.

Result: Joe Hendry def. Ryan Nemeth by pinfall

Rating: **½