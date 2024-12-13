Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live TNA Impact coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, and Himanshu had some technical issues tonight so you have me again. Sorry about that in advance! There’s a lot going on and it’s already going on, so let’s just get into it.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s kids is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We’re kicking off as we get ready for Final Resolution. And Moose is making his way down to the ring ahead of his match with KUSHIDA at Friday’s event. He gets a mic and says ever since he won the X-Division Title, everyone’s been asking him the same question: what is he going to do with the title? He’s a three-time World Champion, that makes the answer simple: he’s gonna make the title the most important in TNA.

He says let’s look at the landscape of TNA: the World Title is held by Nic Nemeth, one of the greatest wrestlers today. But no one is talking about him because everyone’s busy talking about Moose. Joe Hendry, the hottest act in wrestling right now, doesn’t have a title like him. And the TNA Tag Team Titles are held by the most decorated tag team in the history of wrestling: The Hardys. Once again, nobody is talking about them. And the truth is, he doesn’t need the people talking him or chanting his name. And when he’s done with the X-Division, he’ll go down as the greatest X-Division champion that’s ever walked in the doors —

HERE COMES CODY DEANER! He says he respects that Moose is X-Division Champion, but with all due respect he needs to shut his damn mouth. He says a few months ago he lost his way and his love for wrestling. He put the fate of his career in the hands of the people and let them make the decisions for him, and it’s the most fun he’s had in pro wrestling. He loves wrestling again because of the people.

Moose calls the people pathetic and imbeciles, and asks Cody if he’s forgotten that since he started wrestling to all the idiots he hasn’t won a match. Cody says he’s right, but he’s wrong about something: if he has the people behind him, he can win. Not only that, if he has the people of North Carolina behind him, he can beat Moose for the title.

Moose is laughing and says it’ll be the easiest decision ever. And the idiots don’t have to make it because you know why? He gives Deaner a boot and calls for a ref.

X-Division Championship Match

Moose vs. Cody Deaner

Moose delivers a boot to Deaner and tells the fans to chant his name. He delivers stomps and says “You hear them Cody?” He says he has dinner plans so it’s time to take the show home. Moose charges — Deaner sends him to the outside, then dives on him! He ducks a punch and sends Moose into the ringpost. Moose back in the ring, Deaner up top, he leaps but Moose catches him and Deaner slides out the back, rolling him up for two and hitting a backslide for two.

Moose catches him and picks him up for a suplex, but Deaner turns it into a small package for two. Moose back up and kicks him down, goes for the powerbomb but Deaner slides down and nails him, then hits a Sliced Bread for two! Deaner calls for the DDT but Moose counters into a uranage and then spears him for three.

Winner: Moose

Rating: **

Thoughts: Fine for a three-minute squash match.

* Gia Miller is with with First Class & Tasha Steelz and asks Tasha about challenging for the Knockouts Title, plus AJ challenging for the World Championship at Final Resolution. She asks how they’re feeling ahead of tonight’s six-person tag match. KC says they’re feeling good and Tasha says tonight is just a taste of what she’s giving Masha, and tomorrow is the full entree. She tells AJ to say what he’s doing to Nic Nemeth and AJ says tonight, tomorrow, doesn’t matter. This is the culmination of his life and he’s proved a lot of people wrong, so he’s putting his hands on Nemeth tonight and then tomorrow he’ll choke slam him, choke slam him again, and then once more because he feels like it, then walk out World Champion.

* Mike Santana says they’re back on the path of purpose, and he heads to FInal Resolution heading to the main event of Gene– here come the Northern Armory, walking through his shot. Josh Alexander says he didn’t see him there and knows Santana is angry because he ran through everyone, but so did he. He’s part of the iconic tag team that sent Santana packing the first time. Santana wants to get physical but Josh says it’s not happening here, and he can put Santana down at any time, and will do at Final Resolution.

Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside

They circle to start and lock up. Rosemary with a wristlock, Xia flips out into a reversal and Rosemary gets to the ropes. Rosemary grabs Xia’s hair, Xia with a headlock takedown and Rosemary gets her shoulders on the mat for one. Back to their feet, Rosemary backs Xia into the corner for a couple of shots. She backs up and charges in, Xia gets a boot up and ranas Rosemary down, then hits a monkey flip out of the corner for two.

Headlock by Xia, Rosemary shoves her off and Xia into the ropes. She goes for a rana but Rosmary catches her and slams her down for two. Rosemary with mounted punches, then a sleeper. Xia tries to escape but Rosmary has it locked in, she eventually gets to her feet and Rosemary sands her into the corner, but Xia up and over. Rosemary puts Xia on the top but Xia fights her back and hits a crossbody off the second rope. Double clothesline about both are down!

Xia and Rosmary up, they trade shots and Xia takes over. Rosemary into the ropes and Xia with a couple clotheslines and a headscissors takedown. Rosemary in the corner, Xia runs in but Rosemary gets the foot up. Xia knocks Rosemary down on the corner and charges in with Broken Wings, a side Russian legsweep, cover gets two — and Xia with the crossface but Rosemary gets Xia’s shoulders on the mat for two.

Charging knee strike in the corner by Xia, she puts Rosemary on the top and goes for the bomb but Rosemary with an Upside Down. Rosemary lets go and is back in the ring, she charges but Xia with a drop-toe hold. Rosemary puts her in the corner but Xia fights out of it, rolls Rosemary up and bridges but Rosemary counters into a sleeper. Xia turns it onto a pin attempt but Rosemary into As Above, So Below for three.

Winner: Rosemary

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Very solid match here, Xia looked competitive but this was going to be a Rosemary win considering last week.

Rosemary beats down Xia post-match but Jordynne Grace is coming down! Rosemary runs off.

* Trent Seven is backstage on his phone and Gia walks up and tells him that he’s facing Ace Austin at Final Resolution. Trent asks how that’s possible, and says he’s already pinned Austin when he beat the Hardys. Austin walks up and says that Trent stepped on his interview so he’s doing the same. He says Seven cheated to win and what he did to Speedball is disgusting. He’d rather be with his partner right now but instead he’s here with him, and at Final Resolution he’ll see how the alphabet goes.