Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live TNA Impact coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, and Himanshu has a scheduling conflict tonight so you’re stuck with me. I apologize in advance! Anyway, tonight The Hardys defend the TNA World Tag Team Championships in a rematch against Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards, while the next #1 contender for the X-Division Title will be decided in a match between Trent Seven, JDC, KUSHIDA, Leon Slater, and Ace Austin. We’ll also see The Good Hands take on PCO & Sami Callihan, a six-man tag match and will hear from Nic Nemeth. Sounds like a pretty fun show all in all.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s kids is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.