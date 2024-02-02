Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT!, Kazuchika Okada returns to TNA teaming with the Motor City Machine Guns against The System, Nic Nemeth makes his TNA in-ring return as he faces Zachary Wentz, Jordynne Grace defends the Knockouts World Championship against Trinity, Chris Bey battles Kevin Knight while Dani Luna and Jody Threat unite to take on MK Ultra. So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

IMPACT Wrestling

Date: February 1st, 2024

Location: Osceola Heritage Park, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Trey Miguel vs. Nic Nemeth

Nic Nemeth hits 10 elbow drops in a row on Trey and Trey kicks out. Nic goes for a superkick but Trey catches it. Nic hits a Fameasser for two. Nic lines up for a superkick but Zachary Wentz catches his leg from the outside. The referee ejects Wentz from ringside. Miguel hits an enzugiri followed by a Meteora from the top rope for two. Miguel tunes up the band and goes for a superkick but Nic hits one of his own and gets the three.

Result: Nic Nemeth vs. Trey Miguel by pinfall

Rating: ***

After the match, Steve Maclin attacks Nic Nemeth as he’s heading up the ramp and beats down on him in the ring. Trey and Zachary hit double superkicks on Nic Nemeth. They pick up Nic and Maclin hits the KIA on him.

We see a vignette with Deaner and Kon and Deaner says its time to regroup. Kon says the Design is dead and that it is always about regrouping and the same bullshit. Deaner gets angry and Kon says the Design is dead because he says its dead and its time to show the world who the baddest man in TNA is and it starts tonight.

Maclin and The Rascalz are backstage and Maclin says he told from the start that Nic Nemeth was a phoney. They run into Bailey backstage and Bailey drops his phone. Trey tells him to pick up that trash. Bailey asks if he has any suggestion. Zachary Wentz gets in his face but Maclin holds him back.

Match 2: Decay vs. Mila Moore and Savannah Thorne