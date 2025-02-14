Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry will put his title on the line against Jake Something, Savannah Evans challenges Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts World Championship, the ongoing tension between NXT’s Cora Jade and Xia Brookside comes to a head in singles competition, in what will be Josh Alexander’s final match in TNA, he faces Eric Young, Mustafa Ali has called for a Town Hall Meeting, Kazarian steps into the ring against The Death Machine Sami Callihan, Ash & Heather By Elegance will be in action once again and more. So, let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: February 13th, 2025

Location: Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Joe Hendry vs. Jake Something for the TNA World Championship

Joe Hendry pushes Jake Something into the ropes and Jake takes Hendry down with a shoulder block and Hendry gets up and takes Something down with a jumping knee and Something gets out of the ring. Jake gets back in the ring and Hendry lifts him up for a stalling suplex. Hendry hits a scoop slam for two as we go to commercial. Back from commercial and Something hits a ripcord clothesline for two. Something hits a hard forearm for two. Something gets Hendry in a chinlock. Hendry gets out of it and takes down Something with a clothesline followed by a scoops slam and a Fallaway Slam. He goes for a Standing Ovation but Something fights out of it and hits a Spear in the corner for two. Something goes for Into The Void but Hendry gets out of it. Hendry clotheslines Something out of the ring but Something pulls Hendry to the edge of the ring and hits him with a running forearm from the ramp. Hendry hits a Fallaway Slam from the top rope. Hendry hits a Standing Ovation for the win.

Result: Joe Hendry def. Jake Something by pinfall

Rating: ***

Reaction: It was a decent match. I can’t say that it was presented in a way that it ever seemed like a possibility that Jake Something could win.

Ryan Nemeth comes out and says his brother is not going to be happy about this match and is sick of Joe Hendry and that he’s a fraud. Santino Marella’s music hits. Nic Nemeth superkicks Jake Something and goes for another one but Something ducks and Nic kicks Santino instead.

Nic and Ryan Nemeth are backstage with Santino Marella and Nic apologises to Santino and says they go way back. Santino says he has to suspend Nic without pay. Ryan isn’t happy but Nic stops him and leaves.

The Personal Concierge comes out and introduces the greatest Knockouts Tag Team in history Heather and Ash by Elegance.

Match 2: Heather and Ash by Elegance vs. The King Bees

Ash takes Dani Bee with a snapmare and Dani reverses it and hits chops. Charity King gets the tag and she takes down Heather with a spinebuster and Ash with a Samoan Drop and goes for the cover, but Heather breaks it up. The King Bees look for a Doomsday Device, but Heather gets out of it and hits a Spanish Fly off the top rope for the win.

Result: Heather and Ash by Elegance def. The King Bees by pinfall

Rating: ***

Reaction: It seemed like it should’ve just been a squash match, but the King Bees got a surprising amount of offense in. Maybe the powers that be really sees potential in them. The Knockouts Tag Team division sure could use more bodies right now.

After the match, Ash and Heather look to give a makeover to the King Bees with lipstick but Spitfire run out and chase them off.

We see highlights of Leon Slater and The Hardys’ win last week.

Leon Slater is backstage and The Hardys come up to him and Matt Hardy thanks him. Leon Slater says he was 9 when he started wrestling and Matt Hardy was surprised. Leon Slater says they’re the reason he got into wrestling. Jeff Hardy says watching the Swanton 450 live and then following it up with his 450, they’re human anamolies. Leon Slater thanks them.