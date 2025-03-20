Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live TNA Impact coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here with you in Himanshu’s place this week as he is out of town. We’re coming out of Sacrifice this week and there’s a lot of fallout to address, most notably the Nemeths explaining their assault on Matt Hardy to end the show. We’ll also see Joe Hendry & Elijah battle Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers of The System, Mustafa Ali in a rematch against Mike Santana, Chavo Guerrero Jr. in the First Class Penthouse, The Rescalz vs. The Northern Armory and the Elegances’ Championship Celebration. Plus Masha Slamovich kicks off the show. Should be fun stuff all in all.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s kids is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We kick off with a recap of TNA Sacrifice including Mustafa Ali’s cheap win over Mike Santana, Moose retaining the X-Division Title against Moose, and the 10-man cage match which saw the babyfaces win, but Nemeth assaulting Matt afterward.

THIS IS MY DESTINY! (AKA Theme Song)

* MASHA IS HERE! Tne TNA Knockouts Champion makes her way to the ring in silver with the title. Masha says Cora stepped up and brought the fight but it just wasn’t enough and she’s still TNA Knockouts World Champion. She travels around the world with the title and reps TNA with great pride, and she’s been on a mission to prove to everyone that she’s the toughest in the division. But now she’s on a new mission to prove to the world that she’s the best champion in all of wrestling. The belt proves that, and she’ll defend it against anyone, any time, and anywhere. So at Rebellion —

TESSA BLANCHARD IS HERE! Blanchard soaks in the boos and says Masha loves to talk, but maybe she should spend less time talking and more time when she gets dressed in the morning. She says she could beat Cora with her eyes closed, and you can add her name to the conversation about best in the world because she’s beat the best. She’s done things that Masha never has and never will. She says it’s time that she beats Masha and takes back what’s hers.

Masha says to get in the ring and —

JACY JAYNE IS HERE! Jacy attacks Masha from behind and beats her down before refs come out to break it up. Santino Marella is here and he can’t keep character as the fans chant his name. He says what do they think is going on here? He knows all about Jacy Jayne and this isn’t how they conduct themselves in TNA. But if Jacy is looking for a fight, he’ll make it happen and Masha battles Jacy next week. He says the world doesn’t revolve around Tessa and she’s banned from ringside next week. Tessa is pissed.

* Santino asks Arianna what happened out there and Arianna had no idea Jacy was going to be there, NXT didn’t tell her and the only surprise she knew was the one for later. Santino says he can’t have these surprises and Grace says she’ll get to the bottom of it.