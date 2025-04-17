Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, Leon Slater faces Brian Myers, Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Heather By Elegance teams with TNA newcomer Maggie Lee as they take on NXT’s Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley, Xia Brookside squares off against NXT’s Jazmyn Nyx, Jason Hotch faces the high-flying Laredo and more. So, let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: April 17th, 2025

Location: St. Joseph Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Missouri

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Jason Hotch vs. Laredo

Hotch whips Laredo into the corner and Laredo reverses. Laredo hits a neckbreaker and hits a Missile Dropkick off the top turnbuckle followed by a suicide dive to Hotch on the outside. Laredo hit a driver followed by a twisting senton for two. He goes for a moonsault but Hotch moves out of the way and Hotch hits a neckbreaker for two. Laredo hits a Michinoku Driver from the top rope for two. Laredo goes for a crossbody, but Hotch reverses it into a backbreaker for two. Hotch goes to the top rope and Laredo hits a Spanish Fly for the win.

Result: Laredo def. Jason Hotch by pinfall

Rating: ***½

Reaction: Solid match that allowed both Laredo and Hotch to show some of their stuff. Pleasantly surprised that we’re in a timeline where Laredo is winning again.

Gia Miller is backstage with Leon Slater. Leon says he’s got to beat the arse of Brian Myers. He reminds the time Myers beat him with the System ring and says that’s not going to happen again and he’s a completely different animal now. He says he’s going to beat Myers’ ass and only then is his focus going to be on becoming the youngest X-Division Champion.

Cody Deaner walks up to Santino Marella and talks to him about his contract coming up on May 5th. Santino Marella says the board is about wins and losses and he’s not won a lot of matches. He books Cody Deaner vs. KC Navarro in an Ultimate X qualifying match and if he wins that then he has a good case. Cody thanks him and leaves.

Match 2: Jazmyn Nyx vs. Xia Brookside

Xia goes for a test of strength, but Nyx kicks her. Xia hits a dropkick followed by a crossbody for two. Nyx drops her face first onto the turnbuckle and chokes her in the corner. Nyx hits a knee for a two count. Nyx hits a Fisherman Suplex for two. Nyx with a bulldog onto the middle turnbuckle for a one. Nyx locks in a sleeper hold and Xia fights out of it. Nyx and Xia knock each other down with kicks to the head. Xia hits elbows and hits a clothesline followed by a headscissors. Xia goes for Broken Wings but Nyx counters it into a pin for one. Xia hits a jawbreaker followed by a crossbody off the second rope for two. Xia hits the Broken Wings and Jacy Jayne gets up on the apron and Rosemary mists her. Nyx looks for a suplex and Xia reverses her into an inside cradle for the win.

Result: Xia Brookside def. Jazmyn Nyx by pinfall

Rating: **¾

Reaction: Nyx looks surprisingly good in the ring for someone that doesn’t have experience working the indies before getting to WWE. Rosemary helps Xia Brookside out which is going to be an interesting story.

Match 3: KC Navarro vs. Cody Deaner

Deaner gets on the mic and says he’s fighting for his job tonight. He says if he has the people of St. Joseph, he can beat KC Navarro. Navarro asks if he thinks he is going to beat him. He says Cody hasn’t won in a year. He asks if he thinks they want to see Cody in the Ultimate X and the fans cheer. He offers Cody $500 for his wife and kids to let him win the match. Cody says it’s not his choice whether he leaves, it’s the people’s choice. He asks the people if he should leave or stay and kick Navarro’s ass. The fans cheer for the latter and Cody says the people have spoken and punches Navarro. Cody with 10 punches on the corner turnbuckle for two. Navarro with a neck snap followed by a running double stomp for two. Cody hits a clothesline on Navarro followed by a bulldog. Cody takes Navarro up for a helicopter spin followed by a TKO for two. Navarro hits Cody with his chain while the referee wasn’t looking for the win.

Result: KC Navarro def. Cody Deaner by pinfall

Rating: **¾

Reaction: Decent match for what it was. I guess they’re working a real situation into the show, but it was good to reinforce the importance of wins and losses in kayfabe the way that Santino did.

KC Navarro is backstage and he says Deaner is a loser all his life. He says he’s in the Ultimate X. He says he was in the Super X Cup and didn’t win it. He says after he wins, the X Division becomes the Bless Division.

We see highlights of Maggie Lee vs. Savannah Evans from Xplosion and a Digital Exclusive of Maggie Lee cutting a promo. She says Maggie Lee in TNA will be unstoppable.

The Personal Concierge comes out and says he has been elevating their presentation and has been working on their new project and introduces Maggie Lee.

Match 4: Heather By Elegance and Maggie Lee vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley

Maggie chokes Gigi Dolin in the corner. Gigi ties her up against the ropes and Paxley hits a dropkick followed by an elbow for two. Heather refuses to tag herself in. Gigi kicks Maggie in the face. Maggie with an assisted wheelbarrow suplex for two. Heather tags herself in and hits a corner dropkick. Dolin tags to Paxley who hits a step-up enzuigiri and a neckbreaker. Paxley hits a half and half suplex and Paxley tags out and they hit the Cemetery Drive for the win.

Result: Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley def. Heather By Elegance and Maggie Lee by pinfall

Rating: **¾

Reaction: Maggie Lee not off to a good start with the Elegance brand. Solid match though.