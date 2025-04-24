Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Tonight on iMPACT, Joe Hendry teams with Elijah to take on his Rebellion challengers: Frankie Kazarian and NXT'S Ethan Page, Nic and Ryan Nemeth have been summoned to the legendary Hardy Compound, Rosemary steps into battle against Jacy Jayne, Santana has something to say, X-Division Champion Moose joins forces with System enforcer JDC to take on Trey Miguel and Ace Austin and more.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: April 24th, 2025

Location: St. Joseph Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Missouri

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Moose and JDC vs. Trey Miguel and Ace Austin

Moose takes down Trey Miguel with an armwringer. Trey hits a enzuigiri on Moose. Trey tags to Ace Austin who takes down Moose with a Side Russian Leg Sweep and the Click Click Boom. Austin with a springboard kick for two. Tag to Trey who hits a Missile Dropkick. Trey looks to springboard off of Ace’s back for double knees in the corner on Moose, but Moose catches Trey and powerbombs him onto Ace. Moose looks to powerbomb Ace but Ace takes him out of the ring with a headscissors. Alisha distracts the referee as Brian Myers pulls Ace Austin from the ring and hits the Roster Cut while Eddie enters the ring and kicks Trey Miguel as JDC hits the Air Raid Crash for the win.

Result: Moose and JDC def. Trey Miguel and Ace Austin by pinfall

Rating: ***¼

Vignette for Masha Slamovich who said 10 years to beat her best friend and win the title. She talks about facing hater after hater until the biggest hater of them all, Tessa Blanchard. She said Tessa beat up an 83-year-old man, the one man who believed in her. Tommy Dreamer came up to her and said life is hard and to defend the title for him and for herself. He told her to never doubt herself because they don’t.

A vignette in the alcoholics anonymous meeting with the person who Mike Santana had brought to TNA who says he’s back to square one. Mike Santana is there, and he says he’s woken up to stop running and face the demons. He says a great man once talked about hard times. He talked about weakness and using it to create strength and push one forward. He talks about Ali who says he made his presence felt in this room. He said that’s weakness, a man who can’t face the truth and a man who runs. He says Ali is the true addict, as he is addicted to Mike Santana. He says he looks at him who came from the bottom and will continue rising. He says he’s obsessed because he can’t control what’s meant to be. He says anything he does, he does it to be the best. He says the definition of an addict is someone who cannot admit that they have a problem. He says at Rebellion, Ali comes face-to-face with a monster, the thing that he can’t stand, and he’s going to have no choice. He says that it’s over and he’ll make sure of it. He says at Rebellion he fights for him, he fights for her and for everyone that hasn’t made it to the room yet, and he’s going to keep fighting.

Heather by Elegance is backstage with Maggie Lee and the Personal Concierge and she Facetimes Ash by Elegance. Ash says because of her incompetence, they now have a 25% chance of winning and they don’t even need to be pinned to lose their titles. The Personal Concierge says they’ll do anything in their power to not lose the belts, by any means necessary.

Match 2: Rosemary vs. Jacy Jayne

Rosemary grabs Jacy by the neck and elbows her. She whips Jacy in the corner and hits a T-bone Suplex. Rosemary wraps her legs around Jacy’s neck and locks in the Upside Down. Fallon Henley distracts Rosemary outside the ring and Jacy with a Penalty Kick from the apron. Jacy throws her in the ring and hits a senton for two. Jacy with a sleeper hold but Rosemary bites her hand. Jacy with a knee strike but Rosemary rose up from it. Rosemary picks up Jacy but Jazmyn Nyx pulls her down and Rosemary looks to spear Jacy but hits Jazmyn. Jacy hits the discus punch for the win.

Result: Jacy Jayne def. Rosemary by pinfall

Rating: **¾

After the match, Jazmyn Nyx and Fallon Henley grab Rosemary as Jacy kicked her until Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside ran out for the save. Santino Marella’s music hits and Santino books all of them in a 3 vs. 3 match for Rebellion.

Nic Nemeth and Ryan nemeth are seen driving in a car and we see Willow who welcomes them to the Hardy Compound. The Nemeth brothers pull up outside a gate and Matt Hardy’s son tells them to come as the gate opens and they follow him.