Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Hey there, TNA fans! It's Thursday, and that means it's time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! Tonight on iMPACT, Matt & Jeff Hardy join forces with the high-flying Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed, collide in a blockbuster eight-man tag team showdown with AJ Francis, KC Navarro, and the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions Nic & Ryan Nemeth, Joe Hendry finally breaks his silence in an exclusive interview, NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley clash with Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich and her rising ally Léi Yǐng Lee, Cedric Alexander teams with Jason Hotch and John Skyler to take on Mustafa Ali's Secret Service, The Elegance Brand face the duo of Myla Grace and Harley Hudson and more.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active, and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: July 10th, 2025

Location: UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

The Personal Concierge introduces The Elegance Brand.

Match 1: The Elegance Brand vs. Myla Grace and Harley Hudson

Myla Grace hits a dropkick to Heather. They both tag out. Harley challenges Ash to a test if strength and Harley takes her down Northern Lights style for a two count. Heather tags herself in and chokes her against the ropes. Heather whips her in her corner and tags to Ash who hits a back elbow for two. Tag to Heather who hits a dropkick for two. Harley runs towards Heather and they both take each other down with a clothesline. They both tag out and Myla cleans house and Myla and Harley get the advantage. Ash with a jawbreaker on Myla. Myla rolls up Ash for two. Ash hits the Rarefied Air for the win.

Result: The Elegance Brand def. Myla Grace and Harley Hudson by pinfall

Rating: ***

Gia Miller is backstage with The Hardys and The Rascalz for a backstage interview. Matt Hardy says for the first time the Hardys teams up with this version of The Rascalz. Wentz says Trey isn’t here, so he called Myron Reed. Matt Hardy says for the Hardys it’s do or die time. Jeff Hardy does The Rascalz catchphrase. Wentz asks if Reed has green ring gear and he says he doesn’t. Wentz says he has another one.

Match 2: Cedric Alexander, Jason Hotch & John Skyler vs. Mustafa Ali’s Secret Service

One of the Secret Service hits a clothesline on Hotch and whips him into the corner followed by a powerslam. He hits a cheap shot on Skyler but Hotch hits a spin kick. Cedric gets the tag and hits a springboard DDT and a punt kick followed by a double stomp. Cedric throws them to the outside and Hotch hits the moonsault. Cedric hits the Lumbar Check for the win.

Result: Cedric Alexander, Jason Hotch & John Skyler def. Mustafa Ali’s Secret Service by pinfall

Rating: **¼

Ali rushes into the ring and attacks Order Four and hits a steel chair across Cedric’s back. Cedric goes for a Lumbar Check, but Tasha hits him with a low blow and walks away. Ali hits Cedric with a steel chair and looks on confused at Tasha and they leave.

Match 3: Masha Slamovich & Léi Yǐng Lee (w/ Xia Brookside) vs. Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley (w/ Jazmyn Nyx)