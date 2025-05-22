Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry and Elijah join forces against X-Division Champion Moose and Brian Myers while NXT’s Trick Williams watches on from the commentary table, NXT’s Robert Stone and Santino Marella will settle the score in an official in-ring debate, The Northern Armory test themselves against the high-flying Aztec Warriors and more. So, let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active, and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: May 22nd, 2025

Location: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Mustafa Ali vs. Ace Austin

Ace Austin goes to the top rope and Mustafa Ali grabs his leg and hits a leg DDT. He runs and takes out Ace’s knee from behind. He drags Ace’s leg to the corner post and throws his leg against it. Ace goes to the top rope and Ali dropkicks him. Ace is hung up in the corner and Ali goes for a running basement dropkick but Ace moves out of the way and Ali crotches himself against the post. Ace goes to the top rope and goes for a Splash but Ali moves out of the way and locks in a Sharpshooter, but Ace gets to the ropes. Ace rolls up Ali for two and follows with a Jacknife pin for two. Ali hits a clothesline for two. Ali goes to the top rope for a 450 Splash but Ace moves out of the way and Ace hurls Ali into the corner. Tasha distracts Ace and Ali locks in an ankle hold and Ace taps.

Result: Mustafa Ali def. Ace Austin by submission

Rating: ***½

After the match, Ali goes to ringside and screams at the announcers.

A backstage promo by The System. Brian Myers says they couldn’t pass up the opportunity to beat up Joe Hendry and Elijah. Eddie Edwards says to pay close attention to his match tonight. Moose says they will stick their foot straight up Elijah’s ass. He says they’ll let all of Canada know that you always trust The System.

A backstage promo by Rosemary with a knocked out Lei Ying Lee and at Under Siege, either Xia Brookside embrace the darkness or they drag her kicking and screaming into it.

Match 2: The Northern Armory vs. The Aztec Warriors

Travis Williams and Laredo Kid start off and Laredo takes down Travis with a shoulder block and a hurricanrana and a headscissors. Tag to Octagon Jr. and Judas Icarus. Octagon Jr. tags to Laredo Kid and they drop Icarus on his face and double superkick him. Laredo Kid corners and eats a double kick and Williams covers him for two. Williams tags to Icarus who hits a running forearm to Laredo Kid for two. Eric Young is arguing with the fans. Octagon Jr. gets the tag and he hits a tornillo to take out the Northern Armory and then Laredo Kid hits a moonsault on them from the top rope. Laredo Kid hits a superman forearm in the corner followed by a Michinoku Driver and Octagon Jr. hits a moonsault for the win.

Result: The Aztec Warriors def. The Northern Armory by pinfall

Rating: ***½