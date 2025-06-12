Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, TNA World Champion and NXT’s Trick Williams returns to the iMPACT Zone, Jeff & Matt Hardy step into battle against FIR$T CLA$$ in a tag team showdown, The IInspiration step into the ring with a point to prove—and a Knockouts tag division to reclaim, the newly reinstated Director of Authority, Santino Marella, kicks off TNA iMPACT!, Indi Hartwell, the returning Killer Kelly, Jody Threat, Tasha Steelz, Rosemary, Dani Luna, Tessa Blanchard & Xia Brookside collide in a high-stakes 8-4-1 Match, Leon Slater brings his adrenaline pumping offense to iMPACT! as he battles Jason Hotch in singles action, Steve Maclin sounds off, Mance Warner and Steph De Lander speak out and more. So, let’s jump right in!

TNA iMPACT!

Date: June 12th, 2025

Location: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Santana is outside the venue and Santino Marella says he’s suspended and Santana says he doesn’t care. Santino says he’d get fired and not to do it right now. Santana says he respects Santino and leaves. Robert Stone gets in the building and Santino calls security to get him out.

Santino Marella makes his entrance and says at Against All Odds he did what he had to do and the fans gave him the extra oomph to beat Robert Stone and he is the undisputed Director of Authority at TNA. He says they are on the road to Slammiversary. He says Moose will defend the X-Division Championship against Leon Slater. He says there will be a Champions Challenge in a 10-man tag team match. He says tonight there will be an 8-4-1 match. He says the TNA World Champion is not a member of the TNA roster and the TNA roster is chomping at the bits. He introduces The Iinspiration.