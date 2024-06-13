Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. After being invited by Broken Matt, The System visit the infamous Hardy Compound, Nic & Ryan Nemeth battle former TNA World Tag Team Champions, ABC. So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: June 13th, 2024

Location: MegaCorp Pavilion in the Greater Cincinnati area

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Zachary Wentz vs. Mike Santana

Santana hits a single leg dropkick on in the corner and catches Wentz with a Death Valley Driver for two. Wentz hits a superkick followed by a double stomp on Santana’s back. Wentz hits a Swanton off the top rope for two. Santana and Wentz exchange kicks before Wentz hits a headlock DDT. Miguel gets in the ring but Maclin runs in and floors Miguel with a right hand. Santana hits the Spin The Block for the win.

Result: Mike Santana def. Zachary Wentz by pinfall

Rating: ***½

Tom Hannifan has a sit down interview with Mustafa Ali. Ali says he is now walking down the path to greatness and he will make the X-Division great again. Tom Hannifan brought up him cheating and Ali says be is inspiring the next generations. Tom Hannifan brings up him bringing the X-Division title belt into the match and Ali brings up his PWI cover. Ali says he’s looking forward to returning to his hometown of Chicago. Tom Hannifan says he is ducking Mike Bailey and Ali loses his cool before Campaign Singh cuts him off.

The System is backstage and Eddie says he’s been at the Hardy Compound and bad things happen there. Moose says he’s not scared of Matt Hardy. Alisha says she is not sure about this. Masha walks up to her and speaks in Russian and Alisha says now is not the time. The Hex walks up to Masha and says a tag team not getting along would not happen with them. Masha speaks in Russian and walks away.

Match 2: Masha Slamovich vs. Marti Belle

Marti Belle whips Masha in the corner and hits a running elbow followed by a running hip attack for two. Marti runs into the corner but Masha gets the boot up and hits a spinning heel kick for two. Marti rolls up Masha with her feet on the ropes but Masha kicks out. Allysin Kay tries to interfere but Masha clears her from the apron. Marti rolls her up with Allysin’s help for the win.

Result: Marti Belle def. Masha Slamovich by pinfall

Rating: **

Steph de Lander is backstage with Xia Brookside and Xia asks her if she’s decided what to do about PCO’s proposition. Steph says she hasn’t. First Class walks past them and AJ takes her rose. We see PCO behind them.

Gia Miller introduces First Class to the stage. Gia asks about Swan interfering to win the title and AJ Francis says that’s what friends do. Gia asks about the rose and AJ Francis says he has his own admirers. The lights turn out and when they’re back on, PCO shows up. They get into a brawl and the security takes away First Class.

Match 3: Tasha Steelz vs. Dani Luna