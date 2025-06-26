Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, Mike Santana and AJ Francis settle their score in a Street Fight, Matt and Jeff Hardy step up to fight back against the uprising of Icarus and Williams, John Skyler faces Mustafa Ali in the first-ever Call to Arms Match, Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz collides with Ryan Nemeth, Moose is set for competition and more. So, let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active, and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: June 26th, 2025

Location: UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Joe Hendry comes out to open the show. He thanks the fans and says they have always had his back. He said he has to acknowledge the fact that he lost to Trick Williams, and he lost the TNA World Championship to someone that doesn’t even work here. He said Trick Williams has something that belongs to him, to TNA and each and every single one of the fans. He said the fans all helped him make history and they all did it together. He said they were here for his ascension, and now he wants them for his redemption. He said that at Slammiversary, he will bring back the Championship to TNA.

Backstage promo by Killer Kelly. She says once you start to get close to someone, you see how they really are. She says she and Masha were like a chain. She says she watched her become the TNA Knockouts World Champion, but she also watched her forget who made her a monster. She says she will show who the real monster is. She says there is a Battle Royal for the opportunity at the TNA Knockouts World Champion. She says there’s no way she’s going to lose it.

Match 1: Zachary Wentz vs. Ryan Nemeth

Ryan Nemeth with an armwringer and Wentz flips out if it and dropkicks Nemeth. Wents hits a springboard Tornilla off the corner for two. Wentz goes for a handspring but Nic Nemeth trips him from the outside while the referee wasn’t looking. Ryan hits a neckbreaker for two. Ryan with a sleeper hold and whips Wentz in the corner and goes for a spear but Wentz gets out of the way. Ryan goes for another neckbreaker but Wentz reverses it into a backslide for two. Wentz with a handspring knee and another knee in the face to Ryan in the corner followed by a penalty kick and a running standing shooting star press for two. Wentz goes to the top rope but Ryan drops him and hits a DDT for two. Nic hands Ryan one of the TNA Tag Team title belts but the referee takes it away and Wentz hits the Spiral Tap for the win.

Result: Zachary Wentz def. Ryan Nemeth by pinfall

Rating: ***

After the match, The Rascalz challenge the Nemeths to get in the ring but the Nemeths leave.

We see footage from NXT where Josh Briggs challenged Trick Williams for the TNA World Championship and lost before Joe Hendry appeared and attacked Trick.

Gia Miller with a backstage interview of Trick Williams. Trick asks doesn’t he look ready. He says whatever heart Joe has he’s going to kick out of him. He says his money is on AJ Francis to kick Mike Santana back to the block tonight.

Gia Miller with a backstage interview with Masha Slamovich. Masha says she thrives under pressure. She says if Kelly wants to play mind games, not to waste time and to have a chain match next week. Arianna Grace comes up and says she has a surprise, but she can’t say what yet.

Match 2: Knockouts Battle Royal for a future TNA Knockouts World Championship match

The Iinspiration attack The Elegance Brand and the Elegance Brand try to eliminate The Iinspiration but everyone in the match throw both teams outside and both teams brawl to the back. Jody Threat with a Pop Shove It to the outside to Katie Arquette to eliminate her. Tasha Steelz throws Jada Stone over the corner turnbuckle to eliminate her. Indi Hartwell whips Mila Moore into the ropes and Mila falls over and gets eliminated. Lei Ying Lee looks tohit hammerfists in the corner to Jody Threat but Jody picks her up and tries to throw Lee out but Lee pulls Jody over to eliminate her. Harley Hudson and Myla Grace team up to eliminate Rosemary, before Alisha Edwards and Tasha Steelz eliminate Harley and Myla. Tasha eliminates Alisha Edwards. Brookside picks up Victoria Crawford over the top rope and Lei Ying Lee eliminates her with a kick. Steelz and Xia Brookside get into a brawl and Steelz eliminates Xia, Lei Ying Lee eliminates Steelz and Tessa eliminates Lei Ying Lee. Tessa and Indi Hartwell are left standing. Tessa flips Indi over the top rope. Tessa chases Indi and Indi flips her over to the apron. They both fight on the apron and Ash by Elegance pops out from under the ring and eliminates them both.

Result: Ash by Elegance wins the Knockouts Battle Royal for a future TNA Knockouts World Championship match

Rating: **¾

Masha Slamovich shows up after the match but Fatal Influence’s music hits and NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne comes out.

We see footage from last week where Jake Something attacked Mance Warner.

Jake Something says he’s back. He says one man who was checking on him was Tommy Dreamer. He says he saw Mance Warner sucker punch him. He says he’ll send him to the hospital. He says the TNA International Championship is made for someone like him. He says Maclin is on notice. Maclin comes upto him and says welcome back and see you soon.

TNA Injury Report and Mike Santana is cleared from his head injury, KC Navarro is out with a dislocated knee and Elijah is out with torn triceps.

Tom Hannifan says Elijah has had successful surgery. Matt Rehwoldt says he was supposed to celebrate his birthday here in Pittsburgh and they’re thinking of Elijah.

Match 3: Mustafa Ali vs. John Skyler in a Call to Arms Match

Both Ali and Skyler get tied in the corner. Ali frees himself with a pair of scissors and dropkicks Skyler in the corner. Skyler flips Ali over to the outside of the ring. Hotch hands over the scissors to Skyler and Skyler cuts off the rope. Tasha Steelz hides the scissors. Ali goes for a rolling neckbreaker and Skyler counters it with a DDT. Skyler hits a slingshot spear for two. Ali chokes Skyler with the rope and goes to the top rope for a 450 Splash and the win.

Result: Mustafa Ali def. John Skyler by pinfall

Rating: **¾

After the match, Hotch gets in Ali’s face and Ali sends him into the post and throws him into the ring. Ali takes a steel chair and looks to attack The Great Hands with it but Tasha comes to stops him. Ali goes to attack them anyway. A music hits and Cedric Alexander’s name shows up on the screen and the crowd pop. Cedric Alexander comes out and faces Ali. Ali grabs Tasha by the hand to leave with him but Cedric grabs her other hand. The Great Hands and Tasha stand behind Cedric as Ali leaves.

We see footage of last week when the Home Town Man pinned Eddie Edwards. The System with a backstage interview and Moose says at Slammiversary he’ll end up in the biggest match of his whole career, but for him, it’s just another Sunday. Matt Cardona walks up to Brian Myers, and Eddie asks why he’s around here as he doesn’t work here. Eddie says he’ll talk to Santino for a match next week. Brian looks at Matt Cardona before leaving with The System.