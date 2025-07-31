Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Tonight on iMPACT, The System go through TNA World Champion Trick Williams and FIR$T CLA$$, NXT's Jacy Jayne faces a furious Masha Slamovich, Mike Santana speaks for the first time since Slammiversary, Sami Callihan will break his silence in an exclusive sit-down interview, Indi Hartwell and Dani Luna team up to take on Jody Threat & NXT's Arianna Grace and more.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active, and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: July 31st, 2025

Location: Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Cedric Alexander vs. Jason Hotch vs. Leon Slater for the TNA X-Division Championship

They all grab onto each other, and Cedric hits a bridging German Suplex pin for two. Cedric hits a flatliner on Leon and German Suplex on Hotch. Cedric hits a Michinoku for two. Leon leaps off the top and eats a knee by Hotch. Hotch hits dual German Suplexes on Cedric. Slater pulls Hotch in from the apron and hits a Twist of Fate. He goes to the top rope and hits a Swanton 450 for the win.

Result: Leon Slater def. Cedric Alexander and Jason Hotch to retain the TNA X-Division Championship

Rating: ***

After the match, Cedric Alexander goes face-to-face with Leon.

Gabby LaSpisa is backstage with Masha Slamovich. Masha says that Jacy Jayne is going to be sorry that she has to face Masha again. She says that she made this division violent and she made the title mean something and tonight she’s going to take that title back.

Leon Slater is backstage, and Cedric comes up to him to congratulate him. He says Leon didn’t pin him and until he does, that Championship is still up for grabs. Leon says he’s still the champion.

Match 2: Indi Hartwell & Dani Luna vs. Jody Threat & Arianna Grace

Dani and Arianna lock up and Arianna pushes her off. Dani with an armwringer and Arianna rolls out of it. Dani with a headlock, and Arianna gets out of it and Dani takes her down with a shoulder block. Indi gets the tag, and she hits a body slam for two. Dani gets the tag and Arianna rolls her up for two. Arianna hits an elbow and tags to Jody. Jody and Dani slap hands and they lock up. Jody hits a springboard lungblower and a crossbody for two. Jody whips Dani to the ropes and Dani falls through the ropes to the outside. Arianna hits a neckbreaker for two. Arianna hits a back elbow in the corner and looks to tag but Jody is apprehensive. Indi gets the tag, and she knees Jody in the gut and tags to Dani. Jody hits a Michinoku Driver for two. She looks for Pop Shove It, but Dani gets out of it and hits the Luna Landing for the win.

Result: Indi Hartwell & Dani Luna def. Jody Threat & Arianna Grace by pinfall

Rating: **¾

Victoria Crawford looks on from ringside.

Jake Something backstage promo. He says the International Championship is made for Jake Something. Steve Maclin shows up and they face off.