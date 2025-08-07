Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Tonight on iMPACT, Joe Hendry and Mustafa Ali clash for the first time ever, Director of Authority Santino Marella has promised an announcement, Mara Sadè looks to make an iMPACT!, Heather and M by Elegance face retribution from Léi Yǐng Lee and Xia Brookside and more.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: August 7th, 2025

Location: Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Trick Williams comes out. He says the last few weeks have been crazy. He says Santino Marella made it official – Trick Williams vs. Moose’s forehead. He says he’s known to beat people in their hometown and Santana should know. He says he’s going to be searching for his bobble-headed momma and grandma and go on them with a hammer like it’s Groundhog Day. Moose comes out and hits him in the head with the mic. Moose goes for a spear and Trick Williams gets out of the ring.

Gabby LaSpisa is backstage and introduces Gia Miller. Gia says she took her time to rest and feels a lot better now. She says she has a message for Tessa. She says her patience has run out. She says if she lays her hands on her one more time, she will kill her. Gia introduces Joe Hendry. Joe says Mustafa is the kind of person that hides behind people. He says by the end of the night, Mustafa will believe in Joe Hendry.

We see footage of Steve Maclin promoting TNA at the home of the Rhode Island FC.

Sami Callihan is backstage and Santana comes up to him. Santana says he heard what Sami said last week and said let’s do it. Eric Young comes up to them and says this place needs to cleanse. Eric says Santana failed this family, and he failed his own family. Sami tells Eric to get out of there.

Frankie Kazarian joins the announce table for the next match.

Match 1: Jake Something vs. Steve Maclin for the TNA International Championship

Jake Something spears Maclin in the corner for two. Maclin hits Something with a back elbow followed by an Olympic Slam for two. Maclin and Something take each other down with a clothesline. Something follows Maclin to the ropes and Maclin throws him over the top rope and hits a Suicide Dive. Maclin and Something brawl, and the referee counts them both out.

Result: Jake Something vs. Steve Maclin goes to a no contest due to double count-out; Steve Maclin retains the TNA International Championship

Rating: **¼

They continue to brawl after the match and security comes out to separate them. Maclin dives over the top rope onto Something and the security and they continue to brawl.

Mance Warner and Steph De Lander knock on Santino Marella’s door but no one answers it. Steph opens the door and says he’s not there. They enter his room.

Cedric Alexander is backstage and says when he decided to dedicate to life to pro-wrestling, he was watching the X-Division. He talks about the X-Division Champion Leon Slater and says he’s not even in his prime yet. He says he is in his prime and he will be X-Division Champion.

Match 2: Xia Brookside & Léi Yǐng Lee vs. M & Heather by Elegance

Before the match, The Personal Concierge introduces M & Heather by Elegance. He says he had a speech prepared, but this place sucks so he tore up his speech.

Brookside hits a leaping elbow drop off of Lee’s back onto M for two. Lee hits a T-Bone Suplex on M, clotheslines her out of the ring. She gets her back in the ring and covers her for two. She hits a delayed suplex for two. Heather takes down Lee at ringside. M covers her for two and tags to Heather. Heather gets Lee in a stretch as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Heather hits a clothesline on Lee for two. M attacks Lee’s arm while the referee wasn’t looking and Heather covers her for two. Lee rolls away from Heather and tags to Xia who cleans house. She hits double knees in the corner to Heather and M and hits a Side Russian Leg Sweep on M for two. Xia tags to Lee. Lee hits Thunderstruck and a spinning facebuster for the win.

Result: Xia Brookside & Léi Yǐng Lee def. M & Heather by Elegance by pinfall

Rating: ***¼

Time for the TNA Injury Report presented by Bioflex. KC Navarro is out with a knee injury, The Home Town Man is out with bruised ribs and Mustafa Ali is cleared.

Santino Marella is backstage with Arianna Grace and walks into his office and they look disgusted. Santino covers Arianna’s eyes and says this is not National Geographic.